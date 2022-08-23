Helexia helps companies face the energy crisis

Voltalia

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), helps companies reduce their energy bills. With its energy efficiency services, Helexia reduces the electricity consumption of companies. At the same time, Helexia enables companies to produce photovoltaic electricity on their sites, on their roofs or on their parking lots.

In the context of energy scarcity and cost inflation, European companies need to reduce their energy bills.This energy transition can only be achieved with a comprehensive approach: reducing energy consumption and producing green energy.

Helexia's range of services is broad and and covers the definition of the strategy, the execution of works and the operation (control and maintenance) of the installations.

Helexia can ensure these tasks for the customer, who then remains the owner of the installations, or carry on its balance sheet the investments required to improve energy efficiency (energy performance contracts) or to produce solar energy (self-consumption or solar electricity sales contracts). For the customer, this makes it possible to transform the constraint into an opportunity.

Helexia is deploying a very strong growth system to meet the needs of its clients. On the only aspect of photovoltaic production whose investment is carried by Helexia, the portfolio of roofs and solar shades under contract1 went from 52 to 402 megawatts in 36 months: a multiplication by 7.7.

"In recent years, Helexia's clients' first priority has often been to reduce their carbon footprint, although reducing energy costs has not been overlooked. With the scarcity of energy that now characterizes the news in many countries, reducing consumption and on-site photovoltaic production have become sometimes vital issues. Helexia helps its clients achieve their financial and environmental objectives," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"Each country has its own particularities: France now has a strong political will to cover parking lots with solar shading; Spain is circumventing the constraints of connection to the electricity grid by increasing self-consumption; and Portugal is multiplying the number of electric vehicle chargers associated with on-site photovoltaic production. But there is a common trend: that of energy sobriety," says Benjamin Simonis, Managing Director of Helexia.

They trusted Helexia

SNCF, Auchan Retail, Capfruit, Telefonica, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, Graham Packaging, Veolia Environnement, Boulanger, De Dietrich, Clermont Auvergne Métropole, Decathlon, Metalchimica, Reyes Group, Chronodrive, Bricomart, E.Leclerc, Leybold, Argan.

Helexia client case

Helexia accompanied the Portuguese company Joluso Invepe in its energetic transition. Specialising in the production of bodywork and semi-trailers for trucks since 1986, the company called on Helexia to advise it and monitor the work. Helexia carried out an energy audit to identify possible savings, and then replaced the lighting with LED lamps. Helexia has also installed a 182 kilowatt photovoltaic power plant on the roof, enabling the production of 283 megawatt hours and covering 33% of the company's energy needs.

Helexia's services

Consultancy services help to define the energy strategy to be implemented in order to achieve the CSR objectives of companies and to achieve real budgetary savings.

Energy audit: it helps to understand energy consumption and to identify energy saving actions. According to the French national organisation for standardisation (AFNOR), the cumulative energy saving potential identified by an audit is estimated at 25% in euros and 23% in kilowatt hour (kWh)

Carbon footprint: broader than the energy audit, it looks at all direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy Master Plan: this is the planning of emission reduction actions over the long term to optimise the return on investment and control the bugdets

Setting up an an Energy Management System (EMS) / ISO 50 001 certification: defining the appropriate organisation to achieve continuous improvement

Support for the installation of rooftop or carport photovoltaic power plants, installation of electric vehicle chargers or for energy saving actions:

Engineering/Design: Helexia is present during all pre-project stages to define the most appropriate technical solutions and identify the right service providers

Project execution: project owner assistance for works execution until installation commissioning, either as Contracting Authority Supportor as a turnkey project.

Asset and Energy Management solutions help to optimise energy consumption. The implementation of data collection systems and the analysis of this data by qualified Energy Managers helps to monitor the efficiency of the systems and improve their management.

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 About Helexia (https://www.helexia.green/) Founded in 2010, Helexia is a driving force in the energy transition. Its mission is to co-construct winning energy models for its clients and for the planet.



With more than 250 employees in France and abroad, Helexia has completed more than 350 photovoltaic projects, with an installed capacity of 100MWp as of 31/12/2021. Helexia supports its clients with innovative, efficient and integrated 360° solutions for the energy optimisation of their tertiary, industrial, retail and healthcare buildings, enabling them to achieve their ambitions to reduce their company's carbon footprint through a tailor-made trajectory.



Helexia’s services are developed around four pillars: energy efficiency, production of self-consumed green energy, energy management and electric mobility.





1 Facilities in operation, under construction or to be built, subject to a contract signed with customers

