Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market to be valued over USD 1.52 Bn by 2030 - MDC Research Study

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market by Test Type (Serology Test, Stool Antigen Test (SAT), Urea Breath Test (UBT)), Test Method (Laboratory based Tests and Point-of-Care Tests), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

Pune, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is expected to be fueled by factors such as high prevalence rates of helicobacter pylori globally, noninvasive nature of these tests, which are user friendly as well. Some countries have prevalence rates that are higher than 80%. Although more than half the world’s population is infected by the helicobacter pylori bacteria infection the diagnosis rates remain low globally, mainly owing to its asymptomatic nature. This is expected to have an unfavorable effect on the growth of this market.

H. pylori non-invasive testing Market by Region

The global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing. Rising awareness about the non-invasive testing options, rapid technological advancements in the field of helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing. Relatively higher diagnosis rate of H. pylori infection in North America is further expected to fuel the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to hold the second most significant share of this market. Increasing patient pool that is intent on early diagnosis of helicobacter pylori infection to avoid peptic ulcers is expected to aid the growth of the market in the European region.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/67


COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, TEST TYPEs Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

  1. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.,

  2. DiaSorin S.p.A.

  3. Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.,

  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

  5. Alere.

  6. Certest Biotec S.L

  7. Sekisui Diagnostics

  8. Biomerica, Inc

  9. CorisBioconcept SPRL

  10. Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Ecosystem

      1. Market Classification

      2. Geographic Scope

      3. Years Considered for the Study

        1. Historical Years – 2017 & 2020

        2. Base Year – 2021

        3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    1. Research Framework

    2. Data Collection Technique

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Methodology

      1. Bottoms Up Approach

      2. Top Down Approach

    5. Data Validation and Triangulation

      1. Market Forecasting Model

      2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

  3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

    1. Overview

    2. Drivers

    3. Barriers/Challenges

    4. Opportunities

  5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

    1. Epidemiological Assessment (Key countries)

    2. Technological Advancements

    3. Regulatory Scenario (Key Countries)

  6. GLOBAL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE

    1. Serology Test Carbon Dioxide

    2. Stool Antigen Test (SAT)

    3. Urea Breath Test (UBT))

  7. GLOBAL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST METHOD

    1. Laboratory based Tests

    2. Point-of-Care Tests

Continued...!!!

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/67


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/67


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

  • What is the potential of the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market?

Current and Future Trends Analysiss

Keeping up with the latest trends is a great way to bring in more customers. When it comes to trends, stakeholders see what's on the surface., Researchers at MDC continually monitor a given market to identify and track emerging trends. These reports are updated regularly so that stakeholders can take advantage of the latest trends and generate revenues.

Indeep Understanding of Industry

Industry analysis provides a company with an understanding of its position relative to other companies in the industry. This can help them identify opportunities and potential threats, so they can prepare for the present and future. MDC Research helps organizations to figure out what's happening in a given industry, including demand and supply statistics, degree of competition, state of competition with other emerging industries, future prospects considering technological changes, and external factors on the industry.

Focused Region/Country Assessment

Demographic analysis is a crucial component of any study on market growth. The MDC Research team assesses every region and country and examines the key points that have a large impact on the growth of a market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

MDC Research closely monitors the global outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it's impact on the total value chain. To provide optimum service to our stakeholders, MDC has assembled a team to evaluate developments, restructure information as needed, and ensure that the information is timely and pertinent.

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Many sectors of the business world have long criticized government regulation as irrational hindrances to profits, economic efficiency, and job creation. The MDC research analysis of government policies, initiatives, and regulations helps stakeholders meet regulatory compliance and benefit from government initiatives in the respective industry.

Competitive Benchmarking

Today's competitive benchmarking is an opportunity to analyze how a company's competitors are performing and to consider their strengths and weaknesses in relation to your own company's performance. MDC research professionals help our stakeholders to keep track of competitors, identify improvement areas, increase profits, design better go-to-market strategies.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/global-helicobacter-pylori-non-invasive-testing-market-67


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


