Helicobacter pylori Testing: Global Market Outlook

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on test type, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Helicobacter pylori testing market and analyzes market trends.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helicobacter pylori Testing: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370367/?utm_source=GNW


Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Market values are estimated based on the total revenue of H. pylori testing product providers.

The report covers the market for Helicobacter pylori testing for the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for Helicobacter pylori testing in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes Helicobacter pylori testing products that are already available in the market as well as future prospects.

Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market outlook for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) testing
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for Helicobacter pylori testing products, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for helicobacter pylori testing market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, end-user, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, industry structure, and competitive environment of the leading market participants
- Market outlook and assessment of the recent strategic analysis in the global helicobacter pylori testing market with emphasis on key developments
- Company profiles of the leading industry players

Summary:
One of the most common chronic bacterial infections, Helicobacter pylori affects more than one-third of the U.S. population. If not detected and treated in time, the bacteria can damage gastric mucosa, leading to peptic ulcers or gastric cancer. Common symptoms of the infection include heartburn, dyspepsia, stomach pain, bloating and indigestion; however, these symptoms can also be associated with other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions such as peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or even gastric cancer.

The global market for Helicobacter pylori testing was estimated at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.

Increasing cases of gastric ulcers, rising prevalence of H. pylori infection in the geriatric population, and growing demand for point-of-care testing devices are the key factors driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori testing market. However, lack of awareness regarding H. pylori infection is hindering the market’s growth.

In this report, the global Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented based on test type, end user and geography.Based on test type, the market has been categorized into serology testing, stool antigen testing (SAT), urea breath testing (UBT), and others.

Serology testing currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that the market for stool antigen testing will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.
Based on end user, the Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers.

By geography, the Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.The North American region accounted for REDACTED% of the global market in 2021.

In 2021, total revenue from the North American Helicobacter pylori testing market was $REDACTED.The presence of leading global companies, technology infrastructure, a favorable political and economic environment, and a surge in demand for point-of-care devices are some of the key factors driving the North American market.

Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for Helicobacter pylori testing, with a CAGR of REDACTED% for the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Helicobacter pylori testing market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370367/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


