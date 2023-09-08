U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,300.50
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.50
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.38
    -0.02 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4360
    +0.1590 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,236.26
    +483.31 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.38
    +6.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.92
    +2.20 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,606.84
    -384.24 (-1.16%)
     
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

NEXT, a new series by Yahoo Finance, debuts Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. ET

A helicopter crashes off the United Arab Emirates coast. 2 pilots are missing

AP Finance
·1 min read
This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with two pilots now missing, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened offshore, though the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authorities did not specify where. It identified the aircraft involved as a Bell 212, which can carry 14 passengers and a pilot.

Officials said the two pilots aboard were from Egypt and South Africa and had taken off Thursday night from Al Maktoum International Airport, the second airfield in Dubai.

Aerogulf, the owner of the helicopter, described the flight as “routine training operations between Al Maktoum International Airport and an offshore rig.” The oil-rich UAE has multiple oil rigs off the coast in the Persian Gulf.

“We are working with the aviation authorities and doing all we can to gather information as quickly as possible,” Aerogulf said in its statement. “At this moment our thoughts and prayers are with our crew and their families.”

Aerogulf also provides heavy lift and flights for aerial photography, its website says.

Rescuers had recovered crash debris and still searched for the crew, the state-run WAM news agency said.