Helicopter Engines Market to Record a CAGR of 3.59% by 2026| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The helicopter engines market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% during this period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Helicopter Engines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the market. Read Free Sample Report

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the helicopter engines market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

The report covers the following areas:

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications is driving the helicopter engines market growth. Helicopters are cost-effective compared with fixed-wing aircraft due to low purchase and operating costs. They are ideal for placing or removing large objects from inaccessible locations. Furthermore, police departments and other law enforcement agencies use helicopters to search for and pursue suspects. Advancements in helicopter technology, coupled with efficient and safe operations, have increased the demand for helicopters for various applications. Thus, such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Barriers in the adoption of new technology and equipment are challenging the helicopter engines market growth. Vendors are required to adhere to the stringent regulatory norms formulated by government agencies and aviation authorities. Military forces often face difficulties while adopting new technologies as they soon become obsolete. The advancement rate is high in missile technology, rocket-propelled grenades, and other systems that are installed in military helicopters. However, adopting each new technology is challenging, as it would result in the downtime of crafts. In addition, technologically advanced equipment goes through rigorous testing and evaluation processes before certification. Such strict regulations may result in hampering the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Read Our Market Sample Report Now to gain access to the contribution of each segment

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter engines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the helicopter engines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the helicopter engines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter engines market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Helicopter Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01 Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and defense

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Aftermarket and service

2.2.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 20201 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36 Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in adoption of helicopters in multiple applications

8.1.2 Strategic collaborations

8.1.3 Increasing operations in commercial helicopter industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Barriers in adoption of new technology and equipment

8.2.2 High cost associated with helicopter engines

8.2.3 Failure of helicopter engines during operation and delays

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 New technologies gaining ground

8.3.2 Investments in research and development of new engine models

8.3.3 Introduction of 3D printing technology

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 43: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 44: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: General Electric Co.-Key news

Exhibit 46: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 51: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Honeywell International Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 54: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 64: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rolls-Royce Plc

Exhibit 68: Rolls-Royce Plc - Overview

Exhibit 69: Rolls-Royce Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Rolls-Royce Plc-Key news

Exhibit 71: Rolls-Royce Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Rolls-Royce Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Rostec State Corp.

Exhibit 73: Rostec State Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Rostec State Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Rostec State Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Safran SA

Exhibit 76: Safran SA - Overview

Exhibit 77: Safran SA - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Safran SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.12 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Exhibit 80: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helicopter-engines-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-59-by-2026-technavio-301501447.html

SOURCE Technavio