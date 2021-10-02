Helicopter Tourism Market: 54% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Helicopter Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The helicopter tourism market is expected to grow by $ 871.35 million from 2021 to 2025. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. - Request a Free Sample Report

Helicopter Tourism Market: Decline in global crude oil prices to drive growth

The considerable decline in global crude oil prices is a key driver contributing to the helicopter tourism market growth. The decline in standard aviation fuel prices will be a significant advantage for airline or helicopter companies. Air travel will become more affordable and helicopter companies will get associated with the tourism business. Forming alliances with major resorts and tourism companies to drive the revenue for the helicopter companies.

Know more about COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of helicopter travel will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Helicopter Tourism Market: Growing Popularity of Helicopter Travel

The popularity of helicopter travel over conventional methods of transportation will gain traction. The increasing prosperity of countries and business developments will result in great demand for inner-city air travel. Helicopter tourism is being considered by a number of countries across the globe for being favorable and convenient.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Story continues

Helicopter Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the helicopter tourism market by Type (General and Customized) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the helicopter tourism market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The customized helicopter tours that take up the customer's preferences will generate significant amounts of profits to facilitate the helicopter tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Know more about the in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Related Reports

Cultural Tourism Market by Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Helicopter Tourism Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 871.35 million CAGR Decelerating at 17.31% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography- By type- Drivers Challenges

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helicopter-tourism-market-54-of-market-growth-is-expected-in-north-america-by-2025--technavio-301389224.html

SOURCE Technavio