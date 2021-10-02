U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.65
    +2,793.12 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Helicopter Tourism Market: 54% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Helicopter Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Helicopter Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The helicopter tourism market is expected to grow by $ 871.35 million from 2021 to 2025. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. - Request a Free Sample Report

Helicopter Tourism Market: Decline in global crude oil prices to drive growth

The considerable decline in global crude oil prices is a key driver contributing to the helicopter tourism market growth. The decline in standard aviation fuel prices will be a significant advantage for airline or helicopter companies. Air travel will become more affordable and helicopter companies will get associated with the tourism business. Forming alliances with major resorts and tourism companies to drive the revenue for the helicopter companies.

Know more about COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of helicopter travel will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Helicopter Tourism Market: Growing Popularity of Helicopter Travel

The popularity of helicopter travel over conventional methods of transportation will gain traction. The increasing prosperity of countries and business developments will result in great demand for inner-city air travel. Helicopter tourism is being considered by a number of countries across the globe for being favorable and convenient.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Helicopter Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the helicopter tourism market by Type (General and Customized) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the helicopter tourism market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The customized helicopter tours that take up the customer's preferences will generate significant amounts of profits to facilitate the helicopter tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Know more about the in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Related Reports

Cultural Tourism Market by Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Helicopter Tourism Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 871.35 million

CAGR

Decelerating at 17.31%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography-

By type-

Drivers

Challenges

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helicopter-tourism-market-54-of-market-growth-is-expected-in-north-america-by-2025--technavio-301389224.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Today

    After spiking more than 12% Thursday on news that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared it to resume flying, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) gave back about half of its gains Friday, closing down 5.8%. After all, few people thought (I expect) that the FAA was going to put Virgin Galactic out of business because, on a single flight to space, it veered out of its approved flight trajectory for a couple of minutes' time. The agency's decision to clear Virgin Galactic to resume test flights, and eventually carry passengers to space, therefore, wasn't exactly a surprise, and the stock probably didn't deserve a 12% bump in market capitalization because of it.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks All Just Jumped

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of cruise line stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in Friday trading, rising 3.5%, 3.6%, and 4.6%, respectively, through 10:30 a.m. EDT. This morning, drugmaker Merck announced that its anti-Covid pill molnupiravir has proven effective at cutting the rate of hospitalization and death from Covid by "approximately 50%" in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • Airlines May Get a Business-Travel Boost. Buy Shares, but Don’t Hold Them for Long.

    Bookings are creeping up, and business travelers might actually be returning. But even if the airlines leave Covid-19 behind, all of the industry’s old problems remain.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying High Today

    A prominent analyst just issued an upgrade of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and his rationale has the whole sector taking flight. Shares of Southwest, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) were all up more than 5% on Friday morning on commentary that the post-pandemic aviation recovery is far from over. It's been a turbulent few years for airline stocks, with shares initially hit hard by the pandemic on fears that the drop in travel demand would lead to a rash of airline bankruptcies.

  • Here's Why Airbnb Could Report Record Revenue in Q3

    The worldwide travel facilitator is benefiting as folks feel less cautious about leaving their homes.

  • The New 'Ratatouille' Attraction Just Opened at Epcot — and We Took a Test Ride

    Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is now open at Epcot — here's what you need to know about this adorable new Disney World ride.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line companies including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) are trading higher after data showed Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, which has helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns. Royal Caribbean operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebr

  • Qantas to bring forward restart of international flights to November

    Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would restart some international flights a month earlier than planned after the Australian government said fully vaccinated Australians could enter and leave the country freely from November. Qantas will operate three weekly return flights between Sydney and London and three weekly return flights between Sydney and Los Angeles starting Nov. 14 and add more flights if there is enough demand, the airline said. Passengers will be required to quarantine at home for seven days upon arrival in Australia.

  • I never expected to retire to Panama — but we are living ‘very comfortably’ on $1,200 a month

    WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Kris Cunningham never expected to be living in Panama. When her husband, Joel, started talking about retiring to Central America, “I thought he had lost his mind.” She didn’t have a passport and had never been abroad.

  • In 50 years, Walt Disney World went from $3.50 a ticket to a ‘luxury-priced destination’

    As Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, is a vacation there still affordable for middle-class households?

  • Disney Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s Absurd Cost — Do This, Not That, to Save Thousands

    If you are a Disney and a Star Wars fan, the new Galaxy's Edge park in Disney's Hollywood Studios, along with a stay at the new, fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is likely to...

  • Granite Bay couple unearths massive yellow diamond at park visit

    A Granite Bay couple with a penchant for visiting national parks made a wild discovery on their latest trip: a massive yellow diamond. Michael and Noreen Wredberg for seven years now have made it their journey to travel across the country to visit the many national parks available. When parks started to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures, the couple decided to visit one in Arkansas. While there, Noreen made note of the country's only diamond mine open to the public was an hour away from the park they were visiting. She told her husband she wanted to add it to their itinerary. Little did they know they were going to find the biggest yellow diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year.

  • Australia to lift 18-month COVID-19 travel ban next month

    Australia has outlined plans to lift a pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November. Travel restrictions that have trapped most Australians and permanent residents at home over the past 18 months would be removed when 80% of the population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Australia introduced some of the toughest travel restrictions of any democracy in the world on people entering and leaving the island nation on March 20 last year.

  • This TikTok Hack Might Just Be the Best Travel Secret for Overpackers

    A whole new definition for travel pillows.

  • Boise Airport sets monthly passenger record as summer travel rebounds amid pandemic

    The soon-to-be medium hub topped 400,000 passengers in July, a record.

  • American Airlines Partners With Another Budget Airline

    Teaming up with ultra-low-cost carriers will help American Airlines expand its international route map, but it could come at the cost of further brand damage.

  • Man Arrested for Climbing Onto Wing of an American Airlines Plane

    This isn't the first time a passenger has tried to escape a plane using the emergency exit.

  • How far have fares really fallen since the golden age of flying?

    Glorified armchairs, vast expanses of floor space and champagne for all: we sacrificed it long ago in favour of crushed knees, plastic tray tables, and ever-shrinking seats.