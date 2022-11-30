U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.21
    -4.42 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.44
    -140.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.59
    +43.81 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.71
    -5.84 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    +2.37 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0170 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7540
    +1.1200 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,836.27
    +451.82 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.57
    -1.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.16
    +71.16 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Helicopters Market Size & Share to Worth $56.6 Bn by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Global Helicopters Market is expected to grow from US$ 37.36 billion in 2021 to US$ 56.6 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on The Helicopters market is attributed to the rise in military expenditure on advanced and lightweight helicopters. The swift change in modern-day warfare has been urging the governments to allocate higher amounts toward respective military forces. The budget allocated to military helps the military forces to engage themselves in the development of robust indigenous technologies and procurement of advanced weapons, armaments, vehicles, and other equipment from international manufacturers. There is a rise in modernization of soldiers and military vehicles among most of the military forces in order to keep the personnel and vehicles mission ready. With an objective to modernize soldiers and vehicles, the defense ministries across the globe are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, including advanced helicopters.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Helicopters Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007365/


Global Helicopters Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 37.36 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 56.6 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

195

No. Tables

132

Historical data available

Yes

No. of chart and figures

84

Segments covered

Type, Weight and  Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.


Helicopters Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airbus S.A.S., Leonardo S.p.A., Bell Textron Inc., Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Kaman Corporation, MD Helicopters, Inc., and Robinson Helicopter Company.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007365/


The Report Insights and Findings

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global helicopters market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global helicopters market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

There are several advanced helicopters available in the market today. However, some of these helicopters are more advanced than others; therefore, they are extremely expensive. Such helicopters are equipped with advanced sensors and equipment that help defense personnel in a great way and can also be used for commercial purpose. However, the adoption of such helicopters in developing countries is extremely limited, which is acting as a restraint to the global helicopter market. These helicopters include Bell AH-1Z viper (twin engine attack helicopter), AH-64 Apache (twin turbo shaft attack helicopter), Mi 35M (multi-role combat helicopter), and Eurocopter tiger (now airbus helicopter with four bladed twin engine attack helicopter). The US, Japan, Russia, Australia, and a few developing countries like India, own these helicopters. However, due to the cost associated with these advanced helicopters and the limited defense budget, several developing nations restrict themselves from buying such helicopters. Further, commercial helicopters such as Sikorsky S-76C++, Sikorsky S-92 Executive, Bell 525, and Eurocopter EC135, are expensive as well. These are owned largely by corporates and governments in developed countries, which is limiting their sales area.

The helicopters market is segmented based on type, weight, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into single rotor, multi rotor, and tilt rotor. In 2021, the single rotor segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of weight, the market is segmented into light weight, medium weight, and heavy weight. In 2021, the medium weight segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial and civil and military. In 2021, the military segment accounted for a larger market share. Geographically, the global helicopters market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.


Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007365/


Increased demand for search and rescue helicopter and rising military expenditure on advanced and lightweight helicopter is driving the growth of the helicopter market. The increasing need for helicopters for various search and rescue operations is driving the global helicopter market. Countries located in various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are heavily investing in procuring the most advanced and highly capable helicopters. Due to the growing demand for new and advanced SAR helicopters, the overall market is growing.

Owing to aging helicopter fleet, the need for advance helicopter is increasing creating opportunity in the market.  Many countries are now witnessing an increase in aging helicopter fleet size, which is creating immense demand for new and advanced helicopters. OEMs can effectively use this opportunity to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2020, in India, The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited received the initial operational clearance for production of the light utility helicopter, which is set to replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters of the Indian armed forces.

The global helicopter market was dominated by the single rotor type in the forecast period. A single rotor helicopter is the most common type of helicopter. These helicopters need an anti-torque device to counteract the twisting momentum produced by the main rotor, which is powered by one or more engines (tail rotor or other anti-torque system). A portion of the power generated by the powerplant(s) is used to counteract torque in a single rotor helicopter.


Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Helicopters Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007365/


The global helicopters market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Significant strategic initiatives are being taken by several market players in the helicopters market. For instance, in April 2021, Sikorsky-Boeing team revealed an advanced assault helicopter designed to revolutionize US Army capabilities.


Browse Other Related Research Reports from The Insight Partners –


Firefighting Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Fixed-Wing, Multi-Rotor, Single Rotor Helicopter); Industry (Corporates, Hospitality, Education, Military and Defense, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography


Multi Rotor Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Payload (Cameras, Wireless HD Video Transmission Systems, Electro-Optical Sensors, Laser Designators, Obstacle sensors, Others); Application (Surveillance, Research, Aerial Photography, Others) and Geography


Military Logistics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Logistics & Distribution, Facility Management, and Services) and Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Waterways)


Military Aircraft Rubber Tanks Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Nitrile Rubber and Urethane Rubber) and Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, and UAV)


Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Vehicle Armour Type (RPG Nets and Reactive Armour); Aircraft Type (Transport Aircraft and Helicopters); Aircraft Armour Type (Pilot Seat Protection, Cockpit Protection, Floor Protection, and Exterior Protection)


ARF Racing Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Battery Systems, Propellers, Motors, Sensors, Airframe, Others); Application (Rotorcross, Drag Racing, Time Trial) and Geography


RTF RTR Racing Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Battery Systems, Propellers, Motors, Sensors, Airframe Others); Application (Rotorcross, Drag Racing, Time Trial) and Geography


Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Manned Aerial Vehicle) and End User (Civil and Military)


Aircraft Radome Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Design Type (Nose Radome & Fuselage Mounted Radome), Material Type (Glass-Fiber, Resin & Quartz), and Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircrafts & Military Aircrafts)


Aircraft Communication System Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (VHF/UHF/HF Radios, Data Links, and SATCOM); Components (Antennas, Transponders, Transceivers, and Displays & Processors); & Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircrafts & Military Aircrafts)


Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Vehicle Armour Type (RPG Nets and Reactive Armour); Aircraft Type (Transport Aircraft and Helicopters); Aircraft Armour Type (Pilot Seat Protection, Cockpit Protection, Floor Protection, and Exterior Protection)


Fixed Wing Aircraft Rivets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (General Aviation Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft); Product Type (Blind Rivet, Solid Shank Rivet, Pull-Thru Rivets, Bulbed Cherrylock Rivet, Others); End-User (OEMs, MRO Service Providers) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/helicopters-market

Industry Research: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/industries/aerospace-and-defense


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we delve into the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. Click to skip ahead to the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are some of the top stock picks of billionaire money manager and Carolina Panthers owner David […]

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW investor one-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds US$2.2b this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW...

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Silvergate Capital Corporation ( NYSE:SI ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed at $55.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • 3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Shopify Stock

    Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and understanding some bearish points shrouding this company. While Shopify has numerous growth opportunities, investors should take time to understand some risks.

  • XPeng’s Results Miss Forecasts but Guidance Offers Hope. The Stock Is Soaring.

    XPeng expects to deliver about 20,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 29,570 delivered in the third quarter and 34,422 in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver ahead of Powell's speech

    U.S. stocks rebound from a sluggish start to the week as investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

  • Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

    Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.