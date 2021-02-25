Helio Health to Participate in the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced its participation in the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, which takes place March 1-4, 2021. Company management will be scheduling investor meetings on March 4. Meetings may be requested through Cowen.

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests.

Building on a robust research and development program, and with access to thousands of patient samples, the company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio's development program is focused on liver, colon, breast and lung cancer.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

