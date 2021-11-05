U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,704.98
    +24.92 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,359.25
    +235.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,006.13
    +65.82 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,436.56
    +34.13 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.39
    +2.58 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +23.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    -0.0660 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4060
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,974.09
    +1.17 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,519.17
    -20.85 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.04
    +24.13 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Helion secures $2.2B to commercialize fusion energy

Haje Jan Kamps
·7 min read

Helion Energy, a clean energy company committed to creating a new era of plentiful, zero-carbon electricity from fusion, today announced the close of its $0.5 billion Series E, with an additional $1.7 billion of commitments tied to specific milestones.

The round was led by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator. Existing investors, including co-founder of Facebook Dustin Moskovitz, Peter Thiel's Mithril Capital and notable sustainable tech investor Capricorn Investment Group also participated in the round. The funding includes commitments of an additional $1.7 billion dollars tied to Helion reaching key performance milestones. Round-leader Altman has been involved in the company as an investor and chairman since 2015.

Deuterium and Helium-3 are heated, then accelerated through magnets, compressed and captured as inductive current. Animation courtesy of Helion Energy.

Fusion energy has been a fiery dream for lovers of clean energy since the first controlled thermonuclear fusion reaction was accomplished some 60 years ago. The technology promises all the benefits of current-generation nuclear fission generators, at a fraction of the risk, with far less radioactivity when running, and with very little radioactive waste. There's been one catch: So far, it has been hard to get the fusion process to generate more energy than it has been consuming to keep the reaction under control.

Helion, as a company, has been focusing less on fusion as a science experiment and more on a more important question: Can their technology generate electricity at a commercial and industrial scale?

"Some projects in the fusion space talk about heat, or energy, or other things. Helion is focused on electricity generation. Can we get it out fast, at a low cost? Can we get it to industrial-scale power?" asks David Kirtley, Helion's co-founder and CEO. "We are building systems that are about the size of a shipping container and that can deliver industrial-scale power -- say on the order of 50 megawatts of electricity."

In June of this year, Helion published results confirming it had become the first private fusion company to heat a fusion plasma to 100 million degrees Celsius, an important milestone on the path to commercial electricity from fusion. Soon after, the company announced it had broken ground on building its factory to start the process of preparing for manufacturing of its seventh-generation fusion generator, which the company calls "Polaris."

TechCrunch was surprised to learn of the company's $1.5 million round back in 2014, when the company said it would be able to get net power generation of fusion up and running within three years. Here we are seven years later, and it appears that Helion hit a couple of wobbles -- but the company also found a focus along the way.

"We ended up pivoting a little bit in direction, to focus less on scientific milestones of energy and focus more specifically on electricity. We had to prove some of the technologies on the electricity, and electricity extraction side of things. We also needed some funding things that had to happen to get us all the way to those technical milestones," Kirtley reflects. "Unfortunately, that took a little bit longer than we had hoped."

The Helion team standing by to energize you. Image Credits: Helion Energy

As part of the investment round, Sam Altman steps up from being the chairman of the board, to Helion's executive chairman, with a higher degree of activity, including input into the commercial direction of the company.

"Our first funding round was led by Mithril Capital, and Y Combinator was part of it. That's where we got introduced to Sam. He has been involved in our fundraising ever since. He is an ambassador that actually understands physics; it's pretty amazing. We were really pleased that he was interested in leading the investment, rather than us having to bring in external investors that might have been differently aligned and have a less deep understanding of the technology," Kirtley explains. "He's seen the successes, and he has seen what they mean. That's why we're excited not only to have him as an investor but have him more actively involved. It means we can accelerate the timelines. The funding is part of it, and the technology is another part of it. Ultimately, we need to get it out there in the world, and that's something Sam can help us do."

"I’m delighted to be investing more in Helion, which is by far the most promising approach to fusion I’ve ever seen," said Altman. "With a tiny fraction of the money spent on other fusion efforts, and the culture of a startup, this team has a clear path to net electricity. If Helion is successful, we can avert climate disaster and provide a much better quality of life for people."

Helion's CEO speculates that its first customers may turn out to be data centers, which have a couple of advantages over other potential customers. Data centers are power-hungry, and often already have power infrastructure in place in order to be able to accept backup generators. In addition, they tend to be a little away from population centers.

"They have a backup power of diesel generators, giving them a few megawatts that keep the data centers running just long enough to sustain any power grid issues," Kirtley says, but suggests that the company is more ambitious than just replacing backup diesel generators. The low cost and high power availability mean that the company could start powering whole data centers as the default power source: "We are excited about being at the 50-megawatt scale, and being able to get electricity costs down to a cent per kilowatt-hour. You can completely change how data centers work, and you can really start answering climate change. Our focus is making low-cost and carbon-free electricity."

Due to physical limitations with the way the power is generated, the current generation of the company's tech wouldn't be able to replace your Tesla Powerwall and solar panels -- the size of a generator is roughly the size of a shipping container. But at 50 megawatts, the generators could power around 40,000 homes, and with that amount of power, the technology could open some really interesting opportunities for distributed power grids.

One interesting innovation in Helion's power generation solution is that it doesn't use water and steam as intermediary steps in the power generation.

"At the beginning of my career, I kept looking at the way we were doing fusion and said hey, you have this beautiful energy that is all electric, including the plasma. And then what do you do? You boil water, you use an old, low-efficiency, capital-intensive process," explains Kirtley. Instead of going via water, the company decided to skip a step and use inductive energy instead. "Can you bypass that whole era? Could we do the equivalent of bypassing the gasoline engine and go right to electric cars right from the beginning? And so that's been what we've been focusing on."

The company is aiming to be able to generate more electricity than what it takes to run the fusion reactor by 2024, and the CEO points out that the goal at this point is to generate electricity at a commercial scale.

"Our 2024 date is not a key demonstration of the science at this point. The goal is to go after commercially installed power generation. There's a huge market, and we want to be able to get this out in the world as soon as possible," concludes Kirtley.

"By focusing on getting to electricity as soon as possible, we should be able to count on fusion as part of the natural conversation we're having about climate change and about carbon free electricity generation. We're really excited we've secured this funding, and the amount we raised should be able to get us all the way there."

Recommended Stories

  • Three-quarters of record-breaking funding for female founders is a win

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week our very own Mary Ann was off -- we send her our best, as she is a living saint -- so Natasha and Alex and Grace and Chris got together to compile our news roundup.

  • House set to vote on social spending, infrastructure bills after weeks of negotiations

    Democrats are getting closer to a vote on President Biden's signature priorities. The plan covering everything from child care to climate change has been in the works for months and the dealmaking is coming down to the wire. Nikole Killion reports.

  • Duke Energy posts solid Q3 earnings despite $165M charge from coal-ash ruling

    For the quarter, Duke Energy reported net income of $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, on nearly $7 billion in revenue. That compares with $1.27 billion in net income, or $1.74 per share, on revenue of $6.7 billion.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    Three long-term trends that nearly everyone agrees on are cannabis sales will grow as more states legalize medical or recreational use, online commerce will continue to grow, and alternative energy is needed to reduce global warming. The trick is finding the right companies that will ride those trends, and I recommend Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). Innovative Industrial Properties is the first real estate investment trust (REIT) to specialize in leasing properties for cannabis companies.

  • Here's what to know about natural gas, propane price spikes as heating season begins

    Rising demand feeds rising costs of propane and natural gas. If you heat your Iowa home or business with gas, it could be a rough winter.

  • California, again, leans on natural gas to shore up energy supplies

    (Reuters) -California on Thursday said it would increase the amount of natural gas stored at a Los Angeles-area facility that suffered a devastating leak six years ago, its latest loosening of environmental rules to shore up energy supplies. In a 4-0 vote, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a plan to boost the capacity of SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon underground storage facility to 41 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, it said in a statement. That is about 20% more than allowed previously, but less than the 68.6 bcf the CPUC considered in a rival proposal.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock As It Seeks To Sell The Mirage Casino?

    MGM Resorts beat third-quarter earnings and said it plans to sell The Mirage in Las Vegas. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Palantir: Tempting? Sure, But It Might Not Be a Buy Just Yet, Says Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a software company with several differentiating characteristics. For one, it has high exposure to the public sector, generating most of its revenue from big government contracts. What this also results in is a heavy reliance on just a handful of customers. Its software and services segments are tightly correlated, and in fact, the company does not divulge the breakdown between software revenue and services revenue. Additionally, its contracts are cancellable. “This doesn’t mak

  • Deere Takes Hard Line After Workers Reject Second Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. said the new contract it provided to striking union employees is the company’s best and final offer, and they aren’t returning to the bargaining table.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming

  • GameStop gets new $500 million asset-based credit facility

    The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop's existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022, the company said, adding that the facility would reduce borrowing costs and allow more flexibility. Wells Fargo Bank served as the lead arranger of the facility and will serve as the administrative agent. GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Liberty SiriusXM The Tra

  • Activision Blizzard stock logs worst day in 13 years following downgrades

    Activision Blizzard Inc. shares plummeted Wednesday after the videogame publisher said two of its anticipated game releases would be delayed as the company seeks to right its ship following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, causing analysts to downgrade the stock.

  • Airbnb, Expedia Jump on Earnings. Travel Is Back.

    Both companies reported earnings late Thursday and provided further signs that the travel rebound is gathering pace.

  • Bargain Hunters Flock to World's Worst Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stock-market rout has turned the country into a destination for global bargain hunters.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudLocal residents have been dumping equities on

  • Arhaus stock debuts 3.8% below its downsized IPO's price, then turns higher

    Shares of Arhaus Inc. received a mixed reaction in its Wall Street debut, as the stock opened 3.8% below the initial public offering price, then quickly rose above it. The Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's downsized IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range, as the company raised $167.7 million. The stock's first trade was at $12.50 at 11:17 a.m. Eastern for 1.1 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.75 billion. The stock has bounced since then,

  • Nikola Rallies On EV Production, SEC Talks; Fisker Falls

    Nikola rallied as it tests EV trucks on public roads and begins early production. Fisker fell after reporting results.

  • Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire on Impact of Biden Administration’s Stablecoin Report

    The President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) released a report and recommendations on stablecoins, urging lawmakers to subject stablecoin issuers to the same strict federal oversight as banks. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin USDC issuer Circle, discusses the report's potential impact on his firm, USDC, and stablecoin regulation.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Tesla Races To Record Highs; Moderna, Roku Dive On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points Thursday, as Tesla stock raced to new high. Moderna and Roku dived on earnings.

  • Why $100 Oil Looks Possible Again

    A year ago, when U.S. oil was below $40, it seemed hard to imagine that oil would bounce back to $60 a barrel. “I’m a firm believer that we’re going to be an $80 to $100 scenario over the next several years, if not higher,” said Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield on the company’s earnings call this week. Sheffield had seemed less convinced about the $100 number a few months ago.