U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.05
    -2.55 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.40
    +16.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3348
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4620
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,554.82
    -1,502.26 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation Closes US$70 Million Credit Facility

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • FFXXF
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“Helios Fairfax”) (TSX: HFPC.U) announces that it has closed a US$70 million secured revolving credit facility with FirstRand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division) to be used for the purpose of making investments in accordance with Helios Fairfax’s investment objectives and investment restrictions.

Helios Fairfax is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Jennifer Pankratz, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(416) 646-3560




    Shares of telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) won a rare buy rating on Wall Street today when Argus Research announced it was upgrading the shares from hold to buy -- and assigning the company a $95 price target that implies 36% upside from today's prices. Early in his note covered by StreetInsider.com, Argus analyst John Eade wrote, "After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability."