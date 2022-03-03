Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation Closes US$70 Million Credit Facility

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“Helios Fairfax”) (TSX: HFPC.U) announces that it has closed a US$70 million secured revolving credit facility with FirstRand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division) to be used for the purpose of making investments in accordance with Helios Fairfax’s investment objectives and investment restrictions.

Helios Fairfax is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact: Jennifer Pankratz, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary (416) 646-3560









