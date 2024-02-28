Helios Technologies Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$835.6m (down 5.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$37.5m (down 62% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.5% (down from 11% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$1.14 (down from US$3.03 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Helios Technologies Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 4.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.3% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in the US.

Performance of the American Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 5.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Helios Technologies (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

