Helios Technologies (HLIO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Helios Technologies (HLIO) reported $193.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.5 million, representing a surprise of +6.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helios Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Hydraulics : $133.70 million compared to the $121.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

Net Sales- Electronics : $59.70 million versus $56.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

Operating income (loss)- Hydraulics : $20 million versus $18.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating income (loss)- Electronics: $1 million compared to the $0.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Helios Technologies have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

