Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. The UK£796m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$172m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$88m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Helios Towers will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the British Telecom analysts is that Helios Towers is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Helios Towers' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Helios Towers is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

