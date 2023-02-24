U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.50
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,126.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,153.25
    -54.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.90
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    +0.94 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9260
    +0.2750 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,851.36
    -534.40 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.30
    -11.83 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Heliospectra Launches MITRA Flex, a New Flexible Far-Red Light for Application Based Growing

·5 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) expands product portfolio and MITRA platform with MITRA Flex, the market's first available wireless controlled flexible far-red light. The new solutions offer customers three spectra in one without losing power, making it perfect for customizable and application-based growing, such as end-of-day or end-of-production light treatments with far-red, or to ensure a healthy crop year-round also in low light seasons.

MITRA Flex allows growers to use targeted crop strategies with its flexible far-red by combining three spectra in one – PAR, PAR plus Far-Red, and Far-Red Only – without losing power. In addition, the flexible far-red option allows growers to have the far-red on or off depending on crop variety, production stage, or at a specific part of the day.

In addition, to further adapt to each crop and plant growth stage, MITRA Flex comes with wireless dimming and can be connected to Heliospectra's light control system helioCORE™ for dynamic DLI control, dimming and to create grow-zone strategies for different varieties or areas.

"MITRA Flex application driven approach supports our mission to Redefine Natures Potential and optimizing crop performance and production for growers. Combining that with our SMART software and a robust wireless communication protocol, growers can gain not only faster production and more healthy crops using the far-red, but gain substantial energy savings by not using the lights when not needed," says Bonny Heeren, CEO, Heliospectra.

Benefits of far-red light and application-based growing

Far-red light has proven to be beneficial for a large variety of crops. It helps extend the growth of plants' stems, allowing plants to reach 'harvest-ready' height faster. Including far-red in the light spectrum can also increase leaf size, enabling plants to capture more light, which can indirectly increase their growth over time. Additionally, far-red light plays a role in the flowering of some plants, increasing the number of flowers or speeding up the flowering process. Last, far-red helps ensure high-quality and consistent crop production in low-light seasons such as winter or shoulder months.

"How much far-red light and when that light should be added to the spectrum is crop and variety dependent. A flexible far-red solution is beneficial as it gives growers flexibility and control to optimize their specific environment to several different crop varieties and growth stages," says Rebecca Nordin, Chief Commercial Officer, Heliospectra.

Delivering a complete wireless solution for commercial growers

By combining the company's light control system helioCORE™ with sensors, wireless dimming, and durable and targeted LED lights, Heliospectra's new smart wireless solution provides growers with a high-quality light environment, control, and automation resulting in not only healthy plants but also significant energy savings.

"While the high efficacy of Heliospectra LED lights saves up to 40% compared with the standard HPS solutions presently used, our energy-saving system, can save an additional 30% of the energy costs by limiting unnecessary use of supplemental light during the day, or in specific grow zones. That type of savings makes a big difference in the bottom-line for growers," says Rebecca Nordin.

DLI Control

helioCORE™ enables growers to set Daily Light Integral (DLI) targets in their greenhouses to support a consistent optimal plant growth year-round and prioritize lamp use at times of day when light is low. The systems energy saving algorithms combine weather forecasts, natural light levels, and energy prices to optimize the light environment for specific crops, all while minimizing energy consumption and cost by using the lights when the energy and utility costs are lowest.

Customized Lighting Strategies for Grow Zones

helioCORE™ and sensor feedback algorithms enable growers to break down their grow environment into multiple controllable "grow zones" with customized lighting strategies to optimize energy use and increase control. Thereby improving growth consistency throughout the greenhouse and as the season changes. Enabling growers to use the right amount of light when needed in a set area or turn off lights in sections not in use, leading to an additional energy savings on top of the DLI controller. All via an easy to work with user interface.

Durable and built to last

The MITRA platform and MITRA Flex are designed and engineered in Sweden. Its sleek design minimizes shadow on the crop, the wireless dimming speeds up installation and minimizes wires, and an IP66 ensures it lasts in harsh commercial greenhouse environments. By using only top-tier components, including A-brand diodes and power supplies, the new MITRA platform has a life expectancy of 54 000 hours and is built to last for many years to come.

The new MITRA Flex solution and the wireless system will be showcased inside Heliospectra's booth (no. 01.422) at GreenTech in Amsterdam, June 13 to 15, 2023. Don't miss the opportunity to meet Heliospectra's sales team and receive a demonstration of the innovations.

For more information on our solutions visit our website www.heliospectra.com or write us at sales@heliospectra.com. You can also contact our sales team directly using the contact details below.

For More Information:

Matthew Grantham, Head of Sales EMEA/APAC | +44 (0)7852 200 226 | matthew.grantham@heliospectra.com

Jon van der Voort, LED Cultivation Specialist | +46 720 775 935 | jon.voort@heliospectra.com

Rebecca Nordin, Chief Commercial Officer | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | rebecca.nordin@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/3722869/1873803.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/i/heliospectra-mitra-flex-led-light,c3148487

Heliospectra MITRA Flex LED Light

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heliospectra-launches-mitra-flex-a-new-flexible-far-red-light-for-application-based-growing-301755211.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we had reached a major oversold condition.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Why crypto offers great career opportunities for talented women

    The blockchain sector’s gender divide is narrowing. Its newness and founding ideals also allow for more flexible workplaces, writes Anastasia Kor of Choise.com.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick Dismi

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Southwest Airlines' Flight Attendants, Pilots Call Out the Airline

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • TSMC plans second Japan factory to make higher-end chips -media

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co plans to construct a second chip plant in Japan to manufacture 5 and 10 nanometre chips from the second half of the decade, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday. That decision could help Japan revive advanced semiconductor manufacturing, which it sees as key requirement for future economic growth driven by new digital technologies. TSMC's second plant in Japan will cost more than 1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) to build, Nikkan Kogyo said.