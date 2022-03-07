U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. announced listing on the OTCQB Markets and Technical Confirmation of Lithium Opportunities in Canada and Teels Marsh, Nevada

·3 min read
In this article:
  • HXLTF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX") (TSXV: HX) (OTCQB: HXLTF) (FSE: C2U0) is pleased to report that the company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Markets on March 4, 2022, quoted under the symbol HXLTF.

HeliosX Lithium &amp; Technologies logo (CNW Group/HeliosX Lithium &amp; Technologies Corp)
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies logo (CNW Group/HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp)

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"HeliosX having a listing on the OTCQB is important to our shareholders and interested investors as it provides greater visibility within the investment community, resulting in enhancing our liquidity and increasing our access to institutional and retail investors", said Brian Findlay, President of HeliosX.

Technical Confirmation of Lithium Opportunities in Canada (Fox Creek) and Teels Marsh, Nevada

HeliosX engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to provide a National Instrument 43-101 geological review, authored by John Gorham, P.Geol, of HeliosX' Canadian assets as well as Teels Marsh, Nevada. The purpose of the NI 43-101 level of geological review at this stage was to provide HeliosX management confidence in moving forward with the exploration programs in each jurisdiction. The NI 43-101 was not meant to provide a resource estimate, but an independent detailed geological review only. Both reports will be posted to the website for investors to review.

Major take-away on the Teels Marsh was the recommendation to continue to move forward with exploration work. This recommendation is based on sufficient information to date indicating the region's potential for lithium brine. The proposal is to first drill to 500 meters to test the upper units of the geological play and subsequently continue to drill down to a depth of 2,300 meters. The reason for the two-phase approach was to better identify expected drilling challenges in the first 150 meters, and a staged approach would identify the drilling risks earlier.

The interpretation and conclusion for the Canadian properties were, "that significant potential exists for the discovery of lithium brines, capable of economic development, in reefal carbonates of the Devonian Beaverhill Lake and Woodbend Groups, as well as other potential aquifers including the Granite Wash." Overall the author states that the Fox Creek property "is to be a property of merit".

John Gorham, has certified both reports as a Senior Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and has over 45 years of experience. The author did not conduct a field visit on the property and utilized the technical information made available by HeliosX and publicly available data. John Gorham is independent of the issuer of the report and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About HeliosX

HeliosX is an integrated lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). Having over 560,000 lithium brine acres across three prospective lithium jurisdictions provides shareholders with potential exposure to multiple lithium brine play types. The company has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective lithium resources.

www.heliosx.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice on Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the integration of the businesses of HeliosX and ongoing performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, HeliosX has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions of the Company and the market in which it operates. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of HeliosX believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of HeliosX; business and economic conditions in the lithium industry generally; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. HeliosX does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

SOURCE HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp

