HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. announced listing on the OTCQB Markets and Technical Confirmation of Lithium Opportunities in Canada and Teels Marsh, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX") (TSXV: HX) (OTCQB: HXLTF) (FSE: C2U0) is pleased to report that the company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Markets on March 4, 2022, quoted under the symbol HXLTF.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"HeliosX having a listing on the OTCQB is important to our shareholders and interested investors as it provides greater visibility within the investment community, resulting in enhancing our liquidity and increasing our access to institutional and retail investors", said Brian Findlay, President of HeliosX.

Technical Confirmation of Lithium Opportunities in Canada (Fox Creek) and Teels Marsh, Nevada

HeliosX engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to provide a National Instrument 43-101 geological review, authored by John Gorham, P.Geol, of HeliosX' Canadian assets as well as Teels Marsh, Nevada. The purpose of the NI 43-101 level of geological review at this stage was to provide HeliosX management confidence in moving forward with the exploration programs in each jurisdiction. The NI 43-101 was not meant to provide a resource estimate, but an independent detailed geological review only. Both reports will be posted to the website for investors to review.

Major take-away on the Teels Marsh was the recommendation to continue to move forward with exploration work. This recommendation is based on sufficient information to date indicating the region's potential for lithium brine. The proposal is to first drill to 500 meters to test the upper units of the geological play and subsequently continue to drill down to a depth of 2,300 meters. The reason for the two-phase approach was to better identify expected drilling challenges in the first 150 meters, and a staged approach would identify the drilling risks earlier.

The interpretation and conclusion for the Canadian properties were, "that significant potential exists for the discovery of lithium brines, capable of economic development, in reefal carbonates of the Devonian Beaverhill Lake and Woodbend Groups, as well as other potential aquifers including the Granite Wash." Overall the author states that the Fox Creek property "is to be a property of merit".

John Gorham, has certified both reports as a Senior Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and has over 45 years of experience. The author did not conduct a field visit on the property and utilized the technical information made available by HeliosX and publicly available data. John Gorham is independent of the issuer of the report and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About HeliosX

HeliosX is an integrated lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). Having over 560,000 lithium brine acres across three prospective lithium jurisdictions provides shareholders with potential exposure to multiple lithium brine play types. The company has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective lithium resources.

