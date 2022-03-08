HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX") (TSXV: HX) (OTCQB: HXLTF) (FSE: C2U0) is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are being issued at a 7.7% premium to the March 7, 2022 closing price, of $0.65 per share, to reflect management's confidence in the Corporation's asset base and upcoming exploration program.

The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring February 28, 2027. As a result of this stock option grant, the Company has 3,175,000 stock options issued, representing 8.8% of its issued and outstanding share capital.

About HeliosX

HeliosX is an integrated lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). Having over 560,000 lithium brine acres across three prospective lithium jurisdictions provides shareholders with potential exposure to multiple lithium brine play types. The company has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective lithium resources.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice on Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the integration of the businesses of HeliosX and ongoing performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, HeliosX has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions of the Company and the market in which it operates. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of HeliosX believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of HeliosX; business and economic conditions in the lithium industry generally; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. HeliosX does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

