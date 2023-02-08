U.S. markets closed

HELIOSX RECEIVES DIRECTORS RESIGNATIONS

·1 min read

LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX" or the "Company") (TSXV: HX) (OTCQB: HXLTF) (FSE: C2U0) reports the following.

HeliosX Lithium &amp; Technologies Corp (CNW Group/HeliosX Lithium &amp; Technologies Corp)
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp (CNW Group/HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp)

Effective immediately Christopher Brown, Director and CEO and Sameer Uplenchwar, Director and CFO have resigned as Directors and Officers from HeliosX. Brian Findlay will continue as President and act as interim CEO.

About HeliosX

HeliosX is an integrated Lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). HeliosX has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential Lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective Lithium resources. The Company holds over 830,000 Lithium brine gross acres across three prospective Lithium jurisdictions, providing potential exposure to multiple Lithium brine play types.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
HeliosX Lithium and Technologies Corp.

_____"Brian Findlay"_________
Brian Findlay, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c6343.html

