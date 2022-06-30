U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8150 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helium Evolution Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEEVF
Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution Incorporated

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("Helium Evolution" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 4,000,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.385. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on June 30th, 2027.

These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company as directors, officers and consultants of the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors. Additional information is available on the Company’s website, including a current corporate presentation and a ‘deep-dive’ research report commissioned by Helium Evolution, and we encourage you to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Ryan Tomlinson, CFO

Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

 

 

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations

info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to Option Recipients continuing in their service to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t G

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, and could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Micron Shares Slump on Muted Sales Forecast

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

    Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.