U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,614.00
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,110.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,185.00
    -52.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.30
    -6.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.97
    +2.73 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +10.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.55
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7330
    -1.1330 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,438.65
    -194.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.94
    +6.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.18
    +0.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Helium Evolution Commences Trading Today Under Symbol ‘HEVI’ on the TSX Venture Exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helium Evolution Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEVI
Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution Incorporated

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading today of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol ‘HEVI’.

Helium Evolution aims to help solve the growing global helium shortage1 that has developed as a result of challenges associated with Covid-19, technical malfunctions at key suppliers, and the supply chain breakdown resulting from current political instability in Europe2. HEVI currently holds the largest helium land position in North America among publicly-traded companies at 5.4 million+ permitted acres, with multiple seismically defined targets. Using existing well, seismic and aeromagnetic data to identify helium leads in HEVI’s target geological zone, the Deadwood formation, the Company anticipates the commencement of its drilling program in Spring of 2022.

Within the Company’s news release of March 28, 2022, details of the number of common shares which will be subject to future escrow and legend restrictions was provided, along with a detailed asset summary, biographies of all current personnel, and an explanation of the Company’s use, or future intended use, of its available funds.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HELIUM EVOLUTION

Additional information is available on the Company’s website, including a current corporate presentation, along with ‘deep-dive’ research report commissioned by Helium Evolution and prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition, HEVI invites interested parties to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO

Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Ryan Tomlinson, CFO

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations

info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding use of available funds, the granting of additional permits over lands under application, drilling of permitted lands, the future of supply and demand fundamentals for helium and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to allocate its available funds differently; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations; financing may not be available when needed or on terms and conditions acceptable to the combined company; new laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; the granting of additional permits is subject to a competitive process over which the Company has no control; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the current COVID-19 pandemic; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

__________________________________

1 https://www.gasworld.com/helium-markets-now-experiencing-helium-shortage-40/2022650.article
2 https://cen.acs.org/business/specialty-chemicals/Podcast-helium-shortage-wasnt-supposed/100/web/2022/03


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Is Upstart Sending a Mixed Message With Stock Buybacks?

    Shareholders of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are paying closer attention these days. While the CEO and other executives have been unloading shares, the company could be about to start buying them. Many investors were confused and a little dismayed when Upstart announced a share buyback program in February.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Robinhood extends trading hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — 3 rookie mistakes when trading stocks after hours

    Investing and trading is never easy at any time of the day, but off-hours trading bring their own set of challenges.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Tesla Announces Plans for a Stock Split. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

    When it comes to the ongoing, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), no company deserves more credit for kick-starting the current trend than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company's robust financial performance has paved the way for a surging stock price. Tesla shares have climbed roughly 74% over the past year.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 1% higher at 84.30 against the dollar and had touched 82.56 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The Russian currency is extending gains made last week after President Vladimir Putin demanded that natural gas exported to Europe or the United States be paid for in his country's currency.