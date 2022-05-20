Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated

Successful execution year to date ensures HEVI on track to start drilling in June

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our audited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.



HEVI Q1 2022 Highlights:

Three months ended March 31, Tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts 2022 2021 Financial Net loss $ (1,654) $ (720) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.04) (0.05) Cash 10,119 45 Working capital 9,918 15 Total assets 12,038 60 Total liabilities $ 497 $ - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 41,609,979 15,081,300

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

On March 16, 2022, Helium Evolution concluded our transaction with Duckhorn Ventures Ltd. ("Duckhorn") which resulted in a reverse takeover of Duckhorn by the shareholders of HEVI, enabling our shares to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. As at the end of the quarter, we had 78,738,474 common shares issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis, of which 15,950,094 (representing 20.3% on an undiluted basis) are held by our senior executive and our board of directors.

The Company’s first quarter 2022 activities were largely focused on concluding our reverse takeover transaction and undertaking the required preparations for a public listing. From an operational perspective, capital expenditures through the first three months of 2022 totaled $946,000, largely directed to ongoing evaluation and assessment of prospects on existing helium permits during the quarter.

The Company continued to evaluate prospects on existing helium permits during the quarter, leveraging the 750 km of 2D seismic that HEVI has purchased and shot since inception. This led to the identification of numerous drilling targets in the Mankota/McCord area of south-central Saskatchewan, which will be the Company’s first core area. HEVI retains considerable flexibility in managing capital given the long tenure of helium permits granted by the Government of Saskatchewan, as commitments related to the lease and permit terms are incorporated into the capital budget.

The Company acquired additional helium permits in Saskatchewan during Q1 2022, increasing our land position to approximately 5.5 million acres. HEVI is positioned as the largest holder of helium exploration rights in North America among publicly listed helium companies.

Key milestones achieved year-to-date:

Established 2022 drilling program : Continued to accelerate HEVI’s drive towards commercialization with the identification of up to six drilling targets for our initial drilling program commencing in mid-2022.

Identification of new drilling targets: A further 10-12 potential targets were identified through interpretation of seismic, which can be pursued once commercialization is achieved.

Expanded land position : Increased helium permits acquired to 5.5 million acres under an initial three-year term with the Government of Saskatchewan. Helium permit terms can be extended to more than 20-years at the option of the Company, provided certain minimum expenditures and lease rental payments occur.

Secured extensive seismic database : Purchased existing and shot new 2D seismic lines, and undertook seismic reprocessing and interpretation, along with well log integration, to refine the geological model used to select our initial six drilling targets.

Provided shareholder liquidity : Listed on the TSXV on March 30, 2022, providing liquidity options for shareholders as well as enhancing HEVI’s visibility to new potential investors, partners and off-takers.

Strengthened the board: Added Heather Isidoro to the board of directors, who brings extensive technical and business development experience as we initiate our 2022 drill program.

Outlook

We are extremely proud of the success our team has realized to date in 2022, and excited about commencing our drill program in the first half of June. Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2022, we have contracted a drilling rig for up to four wells and have secured the required production casing, which helps mitigate risk due to supply chain issues.

As we execute on our drilling program, we will continue to provide shareholders with updates on results, capital expenditure plans and expectations for securing processing facilities and off-take agreements that can support our commercialization over the near and longer-term. Based on an initial spud date of mid-June, we anticipate being able to share preliminary results on the well by the middle to end of July and keep our shareholders apprised of continued operational advancements.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

