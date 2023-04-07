Helium Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.92 Billion by 2032 at a 6.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helium Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global helium market reached a value of nearly $4,454.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $4,454.2 million in 2022 to $6,492.2 million in 2027 at a rate of 7.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2027 and reach $8,921.0 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increasing demand for chemical products and an increasing demand for bio-based dispersants. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were fluctuating raw material prices.



Going forward, government support, improvement in polymerization techniques, a rise in demand for water-based dispersants and rising urbanization will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the helium market in the future include stringent regulations.



The helium market is segmented by type into liquid helium and gaseous helium. The gaseous helium market was the largest segment of the helium market segmented by type, accounting for 65.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the liquid helium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the helium market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2027.



The helium market is also segmented by end-users into healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, electronics and semiconductors, laboratory, lifting and balloons and other end-users. The other end-users market was the largest segment of the helium market segmented by end-users, accounting for 31.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the helium market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the helium market, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the helium market will be Middle East and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.5% and 9.4% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.0% and 8.7% respectively.



The global helium market is highly consolidated, with small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 87.85% of the total market in 2021. The major companies in the market are focusing on expanding its production capabilities through establishments of new distribution facilities and partnership with reserve holders. Linde plc was the largest competitor with a 43.18% share of the market, followed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with 16.16%, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation with 11.30%, Air Liquide S.A. with 4.55%, Iwatani Corporation with 4.03%, Messer Group GmbH with 3.88%, Qatargas Operating Company Limited with 2.65%, Gulf Cryo with 1.31%, Air Water Inc with 0.64% and Axcel Gases with 0.16%.



The top opportunities in the helium market segmented by type will arise in the gaseous helium segment, which will gain $1,305.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the helium market segmented by end-users will arise in the other end-users segment, which will gain $627.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The helium market size will gain the most in China at $591.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the helium market include helium manufacturers adopting IoT technology, use of helium-filled hard drive technology, an increase in production capacity, product innovation and partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the helium market include focus on expanding operational presence through gaining new contracts, expanding operational presence through strategic acquisitions, strengthening business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships and enhancing market presence through business expansions.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the helium market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global helium market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type and by end-user in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for helium in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target group.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Liquid Helium; Gaseous Helium

2) By End User: Healthcare; Welding And Metal Fabrication; Electronics And Semiconductors; Laboratory; Lifting And Balloons; Other End-Users



