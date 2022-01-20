Helium Market Outlook 2029 with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
Companies profiled in the global helium market are Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Products, Praxair, Inc, Axcel Gases, Messer Group, US Gas, nexAir, LLC, Qatargas, The Southern Gas Limited and Weil Group and others
Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “Helium Market” 2022 research report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, detailed analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building this Helium Market research report for a client. It gives an explanation about various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry, and value chain structure.
COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis on Helium Market
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times, and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.
Key Industry Development
In January 2020, Tumbleweed Midstream announced the acquisition of the Ladder Creek helium plant and gathering system from DCP Midstream. The plant is located west of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. The helium produced in this region has high helium content with an average concentration of about 3 percent.
In October 2019, NASA awarded a contract to Air Products for the supply of helium for its space projects. As said by NASA the contract with Air Products began Oct. 1 and runs two years, followed by three one-year options that would extend the deal to Sept. 30, 2024. The value of the contract stands at USD 168 million
This report aims at providing critical information and valuable insights which are of high value to the users, enabling them to identify strategic growth opportunities.
Key Market Driver:
Growing demand from the semiconductor and electronics industry
Key Market Restraint -
Stringent government regulations and high cost of extraction
Highlights of the Helium Market Report:
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging industry. This report analyses various segments across geographies
Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the industry.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new launching, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market
Helium Market Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis:
Top key players with their business strategy, sales volume, and revenue analysis
Latest technological developments
Robust facts and factors research methodology
Regional analysis with a graphical representation of size, share & trends
Market trends, obstacles and growth drivers
Includes list of table & figures
Report Aim & Scope:
The Helium Market report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.
An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.
The Helium Market report provides answers to the following key questions:
Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe? What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?
What is economic impact on market?
When is the recovery expected from the pandemic?
Which segments offer high-growth opportunities in the long run?
What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of this market?
Major table of contents:
Helium Market Introduction and Market Overview
Research Regions
Research Scope and Market Size Estimation
Industry Trends
Drivers
Future Challenges
Market Restraints
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Market Dynamics
Helium Market Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Revenue and Growth Rate
Industry News and Policies by Regions
Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Applications
