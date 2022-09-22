Helium Market to Reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Massive utilization of helium in particle accelerators propelling revenue streams; rising demand for helium gas in electronics and semiconductor industry presents ample lucrative opportunities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A Recent Helium Market demand analysis underscores the trend of use of the product in semiconductor manufacturing process, owing to the inertness. Extensive employment of helium gas in cooling applications is spurring the revenue generation, particularly as cooling medium for superconducting magnets. Rise in production of electronics and semiconductors industry is reinforcing the revenue potential. The global helium market size was pegged at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2021.



Rise in demand for helium in particle accelerators has bolstering the revenue streams in the helium market. Particle accelerators extensively employ helium, and thus underpins lucrative avenues. Several characteristics make the use of helium excellent inert gas as a preferred protective gas. Strikingly, low solubility of helium in water and blood makes the gas increasingly popular in deep sea diving, thus fueling the growth prospects.

Key Findings of Helium Market Study

Abundant Demand for Helium Gas in Electronics and Semiconductor Industry Underpins Massive Opportunities: Rise in demand for helium gas in several industrial applications, notably in semiconductor and electronics industry, is creating abundant demand in the helium market. The helium gas segment held a key share of the global market in 2021, and is projected to expand at CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Continuous demand for helium gas will thus continue propelling revenue streams.

Utilization of Helium in Particle Accelerators Propelling Revenue Streams: Rise in demand for helium in particle accelerators will generate ample opportunities. Strides made in particle accelerators in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe has spurred the use of the helium as superconducting equipment in particle accelerators.

Growing Adoption in Treatment of Respiratory Diseases Enriching Prospects: Growing use of helium gas as an adjunct therapy in several respirator therapies has opened up sizable opportunities for firms in the helium market. The products are being used in treatment of asthma and emphysema, found recent helium market trends.



Helium Market Study: Key Drivers

Growing industrial use of helium gas in multiple applications is a key driver for the helium market. Of note, it is used as an excellent cooling liquid for superconducting magnets in particle accelerators. Thus, growing use of particle accelerators is fueling the growth opportunities.





Rise in demand for helium in the semiconductor and electronics industry is steered by the strides in the manufacturing of chips and electronics to meet a wide range of applications.



Helium Market Study: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is a prominent market, accounting for the share of 26.0% in 2021. The regional market is anticipated to expand at promising growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in uptake of products in various industrial applications and the healthcare industry is a key trend propelling the revenue streams.





Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative market, accounting for 49.2% market share in 2021. Growing adoption of helium gas in medical cryogenics and other healthcare applications have generated substantial revenues



Helium Market Study: Competition Landscape

The study found that the presence of relatively few players accounting for the majority of stakes has rendered the landscape increasingly consolidated.





Some of the key players are Messer Group, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Axcel Gases, and Linde Plc. Top players are engaging in expansion of product portfolios and engaging in mergers and acquisitions in a bid to grow helium market shares.



Helium Market Study Segmentation

Type



Gas



Liquid



Application

Cryogenics Pressurizing and Purging Welding Controlled Atmosphere Leak Detection Breathing Mixture Others



End-use

Healthcare Electronics and Semiconductors Aerospace Defense Energy and Power Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



