U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,807.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,977.25
    +25.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.70
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.11
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.10
    +16.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.98
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2140
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,217.34
    +171.71 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.64
    +15.78 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,823.70
    -1.14 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.97
    +74.27 (+0.26%)
     

Helium One Global "confident" regarding drill rig contract

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Helium One Global Ltd

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1, OTCQB:HLOGF) CEO Lorna Blaisse speaks to Proactive about the company's recent decision to announce the signing of a letter of intent (LoI) with Tunisian contractor, SOFORI, to supply a Drillmec HH102 rig to be used in the next drilling campaign on the Rukwa Project in Tanzania.

Blaisse says she "remains confident" that a contract will be signed, with a view to spudding in Q3.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/helium-one-global-confident-regarding-drill-rig-contract-420599263