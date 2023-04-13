Helium One Global "confident" regarding drill rig contract

London, UK --News Direct-- Helium One Global Ltd

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1, OTCQB:HLOGF) CEO Lorna Blaisse speaks to Proactive about the company's recent decision to announce the signing of a letter of intent (LoI) with Tunisian contractor, SOFORI, to supply a Drillmec HH102 rig to be used in the next drilling campaign on the Rukwa Project in Tanzania.

Blaisse says she "remains confident" that a contract will be signed, with a view to spudding in Q3.

