Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the market closes.

Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll free (U.S.):

(844) 348-4652

International:

(213) 358-0895

Conference ID:

9388362

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbbrhapy

A replay of the call will be available for one week at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 9388362. The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases.

The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS® Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS® device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS® is an investigational medical device in Australia (“AUS”) and is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


