U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.50
    +23.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,398.00
    +168.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,186.00
    +75.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.20
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9831
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1340
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9110
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.37
    +333.74 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.39
    +8.92 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,971.64
    +195.85 (+0.73%)
     

Helix Contracting Solutions, Partnered with Cyberlux Consulting, Expands to Help Clients Eliminate Cyber Attacks

Helix Contracting Solutions
·3 min read

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, can be devastating for businesses. Global ransomware damages are expected to exceed $30 billion by2023. Helix Contracting Solutions, a Cybersecurity provider, is planning an expansion that will mean a lot for current and future clients. This expansion includes a new book release and expanded advisory and consulting verticals to focus on eliminating cyber-attacks including ransomware for those who store, process, or transmit payment card data.

Brandify Group, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Brandify Group, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Helix Contracting Solutions Services

Helix Contracting Solutions offers a number of services including Ransomware Protection, Compliance Readiness, and Cyber Insurance Analysis. The Ransomware Protection solutions offered help businesses protect their privileged accounts and credentials in a cost-effective manner. These solutions focus on privileged threat detection, credentials management, continuous scanning to validate credentials, zero-trust isolation, stopping cyber-attacks, and meeting compliance regulations.

As people in companies take on new roles and responsibilities, it is critical to make sure access remains appropriate for every user. This includes bots. Compliance Readiness solutions will keep your organization secure and audit-ready for Payment Card Industry standards required by all the large payment card brands. These solutions include attack mitigation, operational efficiency improvements, complete visibility, and meeting compliance regulations.

Companies face significant financial risk with doing business online. Cyber security insurance shares some of this risk with an insurer. Helix Contracting Solutions help companies minimize cyber insurance costs. They do this by taking a defense-in-depth approach to security and implementing strong security controls to combat phishing and credential theft as well as defending against ransomware and data breaches. These actions improve protection against ransomware and other threats so the insurance company will view the company as having lower risk.

Helix Contracting Solutions and Cyberlux Expansions

Helix Contracting Solutions, partnered with Cyberlux Consulting, is releasing a new book on best practices for securing payment card data. They have also announced corporate training workshops. These workshops align with their mission to build strong relationships with clients and the community. They intend to use their team-focused approach to help build workforce cybersecurity awareness. Expansions in their advisory and consulting verticals will allow them to focus more on eliminating cyber-attacks like ransomware for those who store, process, or transmit payment card data.

These expansions will enable their customers to eliminate operational waste and save costs by automating manual remediation tasks that should result in reduced billing hours on audits. Their clients will also be able to reduce risk and lower cyber insurance costs through their advisory for security hardening on critical infrastructure and assets.

Helix Contacting Solutions expects these changes to help educate the industry on how to properly apply the appropriate risk mitigation measures for securing their cardholder data environment while stopping cyber-attacks before they occur.

In the future, Helix Contracting Solutions and Cyberlux Consulting will be holding corporate workshop engagements for training executives and technical teams to protect payment card data while maintaining a good standing on their contractual agreements and PCI audit standards compliance. They will continue to give back to the industry through education, advisory, consulting, and guidance to customers to enhance their security controls for protecting payment card data.

About Helix Contracting Solutions

Helix Contracting Solutions is an award-winning Cybersecurity provider that offers a number of services including Ransomware Protection, Compliance Readiness, and Cyber Insurance Analysis. They focus on automating and streamlining Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance for businesses, helping firms reduce information security risk, ensuring compliance with PCI data standards, and securing sensitive data and systems across all platforms. Their mission is to assist their clients by solving complex problems through compliance advisory, security control implementation, and corporate team training by providing technical hands-on training to individuals and the organization workforce.​

Joshua Tolbert
1-800-617-2035
info@helixcontractingsolutions.com

Danny Tolbert Jr.
https://www.cyberluxconsulting.com
1-833-539-1366
info@cyberluxconsulting.com

SOURCE: Helix Contracting Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720756/Helix-Contracting-Solutions-Partnered-with-Cyberlux-Consulting-Expands-to-Help-Clients-Eliminate-Cyber-Attacks

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Why Block Jumped 8.6% Higher on Monday

    Block (NYSE: SQ) had a good day on Monday as its stock price finished the day up 8.6% to $55.92 per share. The fintech had been up as much as 10.2% during the trading day. It was also a green day for the stock markets as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 551 points (1.9%), while the S&P 500 was up 95 points (2.6%), and the Nasdaq ended with a gain of 354 points (3.4%).

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Altria (MO) closed at $44.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

  • 12 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best future stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more future stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today. If the change today versus 100 years ago is any indication, the future will likely be different from […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Correction Is Incoming In Q1, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Charles Shi reiterated Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and a $110 price target. Shi added TSMC to the Needham Conviction List, replacing FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ: FORM). Shi saw a positive risk-reward as he updated the bull-bear debate. Shi's bullish call on TSMC's double-digit growth in 2023 met with pushback. Investors have expressed uneasiness about TSMC's 1H23 despite the general optimism about 2H23 and 2024. Shi adds demand-side analysis to b

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.