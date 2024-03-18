HELLA GmbH KGaA Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: €2.38 (vs €5.41 in FY 2022)

HELLA GmbH KGaA (ETR:HLE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €7.95b (up 5.2% from FY 2022).

Net income: €263.9m (down 56% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.3% (down from 7.9% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €2.38 (down from €5.41 in FY 2022).

XTRA:HLE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

HELLA GmbH KGaA Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.9% growth forecast for the Auto Components industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Auto Components industry.

The company's shares are up 2.8% from a week ago.

Valuation

If you are concerned about investing in overvalued stocks, our analysis of 6 valuation measures indicates HELLA GmbH KGaA could be one stock to be wary of. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.