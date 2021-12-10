Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's first gameplay trailer is ridiculously good-looking

Ninja Theory revealed Senua's Saga: Hellblade II two years ago at The Game Awards, and since then, it's kept fairly quiet about the sequel, and we've certainly never seen any gameplay. That is, until today. Ninja Theory showed off a hefty chunk of gameplay from Hellblade II today, once again at The Game Awards.

There's no word on a release date for the game, but it's heading to PC and Xbox platforms. It's a much more ambitious effort than the original Hellblade, which came out in 2017 to much acclaim, with high praise for its graphics, mo-cap performances and emotional storyline.

Engadget senior editor Nick Summers visited Ninja Theory in 2017 to get a taste of how the original Hellblade was made, and stepped inside the mo-cap suit himself.