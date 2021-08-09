'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' gets a surprise Xbox Series X/S patch

Ninja Theory has released an Xbox Series X/S optimization patch for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice , three years after the action-adventure game arrived on Xbox One. Along with enhanced visuals, you can take advantage of DirectX ray-tracing on your next playthrough. A PC update is also in the works, but there are no current plans for a PlayStation 5 performance patch.

The performance mode supports a dynamic resolution of up to 1080p with a maximum framerate of 120 on Xbox Series X, and full HD at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series S. The resolution mode offers up to 4K dynamic visuals on Series X at 60 fps, and up to 1440p at 30 fps on Series S. The enriched mode enables ray-tracing on both consoles at 30fps, with a dynamic resolution of up to 4K on Series X and full HD on Series S. Ninja Theory says it has updated details, materials and particles, and there's now a chapter select option.

Which mode will you be playing?



For more information check out https://t.co/GqYS6iR9hs pic.twitter.com/r0RocGBwBD — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) August 9, 2021

The patch arrives ahead of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II , which will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. The original game debuted on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2017 before hitting Xbox One the following March. Microsoft added Ninja Theory to the Xbox Game Studios portfolio in 2018.