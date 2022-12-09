U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,859.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,683.50
    +38.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.70
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9280
    -0.7020 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.08
    +388.29 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.50 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,919.09
    +344.66 (+1.25%)
     

'Hellboy: Web of Wyrd' is a stylish brawler that takes its cues from the comic

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Upstream Arcade/Good Shepherd Entertainment

One of the least expected announcements at The Game Award creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse helped pen the story, and the cel-shaded look is more than a little reminiscent of what you saw on paper. b of Wyrd, a roguelite (read: purposefully brutal and repetitive) brawler that revolves around everyone's favorite half-demon. You play Hellboy as he takes on a series of seemingly disconnected adventures that are ultimately linked to the mysterious Butterfly House — with plenty of difficult one-on-one fights, of course.

The comic book connection is more than superficial. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse helped pen the story, and the cel-shaded look is more than a little reminiscent of what you saw on paper. You can also expect some solid voice talent, as Lance Reddick (Charon in John Wick, Zavala in Destiny 2) plays the titular character.

The game doesn't yet have a release date, but it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. You'll have no problems finding a platform to play on, then.

