'Hellboy: Web of Wyrd' is a stylish brawler that takes its cues from the comic

You play Hellboy as he takes on a series of seemingly disconnected adventures that are ultimately linked to the mysterious Butterfly House — with plenty of difficult one-on-one fights, of course.

You can also expect some solid voice talent, as Lance Reddick (Charon in John Wick, Zavala in Destiny 2) plays the titular character.

The game doesn't yet have a release date, but it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. You'll have no problems finding a platform to play on, then.