Hello Auto Group Grows Its Southern California Presence With New Dealer Acquisition

·2 min read

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Auto Group announced it has acquired two dealerships in the state of California, John Hine Mazda Temecula and John Hine Subaru Temecula, increasing the Hello Auto Group footprint of dealerships in the Southern California market. The acquisition bolsters the positive reputation John Hine and his dealership organization have built over several decades. The acquisition was finalized effective close of business on October 4, 2021.

"John Hine and his dealerships have been mainstays in the Temecula community for years," said Karl Schmidt, Hello Auto President. "We look forward to carrying on the Hine tradition and growing the bond with the local automotive community."

John Hine and his dealerships have been part of the local community for more than 60 years. Hello Auto Group is a relative newcomer to the California dealership community; however, its leadership team have longstanding experience with the Subaru and Mazda brands.

"I've known Karl for the better part of two decades," said John Hine, President of John Hine Mazda and Subaru. "We are likeminded in our commitment to the customer experience and the belief that high levels of customer satisfaction can only be achieved through employee satisfaction."

Hello Auto Group, based out of Valencia, California, prides itself on bringing a new, welcome approach to vehicle purchasing and ownership. It's centered its processes around being upfront, seamless and devoid of the anxieties associated with auto dealerships.

"In developing and growing Hello Auto Group, we've been able to do everything we've wanted to do elsewhere, but haven't been able to," said Schmidt. "Given the overwhelming reception we've seen in Valencia, I'm positive we'll continue the lasting connection John and team have made in Temecula and San Diego."

Hello Auto Group intends to maintain all employees at the Temecula locations, and expand the team for future growth.

To learn more about Hello Auto Group, visit helloautogroup.com.

About Hello Auto Group
Beyond the new dealership acquisitions, Hello Auto Group operates Mazda and Kia dealerships in Valencia, California. A third Valencia location, Hello Subaru of Valencia, is scheduled to open in early-2022 once construction is completed on the new dealership facility. Hello Auto Group is proud to be a trailblazer committed to delivering a more welcoming way of doing business. When they say hello, it's always a friendly, humble and inviting "Hello."

Contacts:
Ben Robertaccio
Linnihan Foy
ben@linnihanfoy.com
612-238-3008

Karl Schmidt
Hello Auto Group
Karl.Schmidt@HelloAutoGroup.com
812-804-6000

Chris Morris
Hello Auto Group
Chris.Morris@helloautogroup.com
612-292-5145

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-auto-group-grows-its-southern-california-presence-with-new-dealer-acquisition-301395734.html

SOURCE Hello Auto Group

