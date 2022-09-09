U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Hello Japan! GestureTek Resumes Deliveries to Asia of Patented Interactive Gesture Control Technology

Winning Brands Corp.
·3 min read

Winning Brands' Growth Plan for GestureTek Continues

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is pleased to announce the September 2022 delivery by its GestureTek affiliate www.GestureTekHealth.com of GestureTek's popular CUBE V.5 Turnkey Interactive Floor Projection systems to Japan for customer integration by respected audio visual supplier STUDIO L. https://www.studio-net.co.jp/lab/ This delivery represents resumption of post-COVID operations to Asia for the GestureTek brand.

GestureTek is a leader in the tech sector of immersive experiences for human control of computer displays and virtual environments through body gestures. Acquisition by Winning Brands Corporation of GestureTek technology and intellectual property interests received recent court approval, with final closing as a formality soon. The companies are already coordinating operations.

GestureTek CUBE™ delivers eye-catching dynamic visual content on horizontal surfaces with special effects for entertainment and learning experiences created through body movements, known as gestures, in a wide range of settings; https://gesturetekhealth.com/products/gesture-fx-interactive-surfaces/cube

GestureTek also provides proprietary therapeutic physical rehabilitation systems for heath care settings, such as IREX™, which is clinically proven to accelerate patient recovery, as well as other commercial gesture control systems. IREX VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/293972272

Picture:

Winning Brands Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Picture Caption:
GestureTek patented interactive display concepts have a long and respected presence in the industry; a presence that will now grow as part of the Winning Brands Group (OTC PINK:WNBD)

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: "Studio L is confident enough with our GestureTek equipment to feature GestureTek solutions on their website. We are re-invigorating local partnerships in a variety of markets. Winning Brands GestureTek has a bright future and will be serving customers around the world 24/7 again soon."

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands indicated in its VISION 21 strategy that it is curating additional ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division will be the new home for the internationally renown GestureTek brand, as one element of the Division, for the benefit of the many people who have an interest in GestureTek's continued leadership and future growth in the industry. Winning Brands' Twitter address is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT GESTURETEK

GestureTek's patented technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of computer display systems across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well-known and respected in the gesture control market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. Contact particulars can be found at www.GestureTekHealth.com. The CEO of GestureTek is Vincent J. Vincent, Co-Founder.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEWS CONTACT:
Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
eric@winningbrands.ca
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715341/Hello-Japan-GestureTek-Resumes-Deliveries-to-Asia-of-Patented-Interactive-Gesture-Control-Technology

