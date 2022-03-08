U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,735.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,297.25
    -23.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.31
    +1.91 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.30
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,646.16
    +727.02 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.50
    +13.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,052.26
    -169.15 (-0.67%)
     
Hello Kitty Land Tokyo promises a "blast" for Easter 2022

·3 min read

Following the huge success of previous seasonal events Sanrio Puroland continues with its "retro-rock" Easter event as "Egg'n'Roll Easter BLAST". Visitors will be thrilled to experience a new and kicking version of the popular event with "easterly" entertainment. Moreover, starting from 8th April Sanrio Puroland will introduce a new variable fee structure providing visitors with more options.

TOKYO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, also known as Sanrio Puroland (https://en.puroland.jp/) returns for the third time running with a new edition of its much-loved Sanrio Easter event. "Egg'n'Roll Easter BLAST" will be open to visitors from Friday, 11th March until Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

Key Visual of Puro Easter 2022 in Sanrio Puroland a.k.a. Hello Kitty Land Tokyo
Key Visual of Puro Easter 2022 in Sanrio Puroland a.k.a. Hello Kitty Land Tokyo

The Easter show, featuring Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel, is bound to become even "poppier" and cuter following the addition of My Melody and Kuromi to the show. The charming but rivalling characters will show their new seasonal outfits on a catwalk especially installed for the occasion.

Filled with popular retro-music, the "Egg'n'Roll Easter BLAST" will bring good vibes to Sanrio Puroland inviting visitors to come and join the fun at the Entertainment Hall on the first floor. They can also plan a "date" and meet up with their darling characters, Hello Kitty, Dear Daniel, My Melody, Kuromi, Pompom Purin, Cinammoroll and Wish Me Mel, all dressed in their finest Easter attire at the "Puro Easter Special Meet and Greet". (Advance reservations required)

Photo spots with the look and feel of this special seasonal "Oldies" event as well as seasonal merchandise ensure that visitors can even take home some of a piece of Hello Kitty Land Tokyo. The Puroland restaurant will offer a seasonal food menu including creative and colourful dishes such as "Hamburg curry with Easter egg on top" or "Creamed Mentaiko Spaghetti with egg" and "Diner strawberry Waffle" as dessert option.

Last but not least, guests are invited to join a fun "Easter Egg Hunt". Equipped with an "Easter Egg Hunt Book" containing only a random message from one of the Sanrio Puroland characters, fans will be looking around Puro Village for clues to complete it and be able to watch an original movie as a reward.

"Our light-hearted Easter event has become a fixture of Hello Kitty Land Tokyo and our fans' response really shows how much it means to them", comments Yuya Makizato of Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd, the company operating Sanrio Puroland. "Up to now we always created additional customer value with new contents and activities. From 8th April we are also introducing a new variable pricing structure enabling visitors to buy tickets at more differentiated fees depending on age group, as well as day and time of their visit. In short we are providing our guests with more options to choose the tickets that fit their needs."

Link to other images

Key Visual ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Key-Visual.jpg )
Main Image ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Main-Visual-scaled.jpg )
SP Greeting ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SP-Greeting.jpg )
Easter Foods ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Easter-food-scaled.jpg )

About Sanrio Entertainment / Sanrio Puroland

Sanrio Puroland, operated by Sanrio Entertainment Co. Ltd, is also known as 'Hello Kitty Land', a theme park to meet and experience its much-loved Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty which enjoys worldwide popularity. Considered the "Mecca of Sanrio characters", the park draws great numbers of fans from around the world.

Located in the outer districts of Tokyo, Sanrio Puroland is an indoor theme park, visitors can enjoy regardless of the weather. Sanrio Entertainment Co. Ltd also runs an outdoor theme park, Harmonyland, located in Oita Prefecture in Kyushu.

More information about Sanrio Puroland is available at http://en.puroland.jp/.

News Release: https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/20220308_SET_Easter2022_EN_FNL.pdf

Fact Book: https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SET_Factbook_2022.3.pdf

SOURCE Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

