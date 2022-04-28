U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Hello Pal Announces Milestones for Overseas Livestreaming

3 min read
  HLLPF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce key milestone achievements for overseas livestreaming outside China.

Hello Pal International Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.)
Hello Pal International Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.)

Highlights:

  • Over 50,000 live streamers in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain.

  • Immediate expansion of livestreaming planned for neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

  • Key livestreaming metrics, such as usage, hosts and gift givers, is nearly double overseas as compared to China.

  • Live streamers consist of a globally diverse user base from over 180 countries.

KL Wong, Chairman and CEO of Hello Pal states, "Our marketing and technical team made incredible gains in expanding our user base in the Middle East during the last year. Livestreaming activity has exceeded our expectations in outside China as certain key metrics represent nearly two-thirds of activity. Our focus will now shift to expanding in the same way in other parts of Southeast Asia, other Middle Eastern countries, and India."

Over the last year, Hello Pal assembled a robust marketing team to enter into and grow livestreaming in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain. The focus of the marketing team was to utilize their established network of live streamers. By utilizing an existing network of streamers, an existing user base was immediately available to watch and reward the streamers.

Since the launch, the total number of live streamers has grown to 50,000 in the Middle East, which is over double the total number of live streamers in China. Additional key metrics that show the success of Hello Pal's growth plans overseas include:

  • Overseas livestreaming time of 2000-2500 hours per day versus China livestreaming time of 1000-1200 hours per day.

  • Overseas hosts of 1000 per day versus China hosts of 500.

  • Overseas daily gift givers of 1200 per day versus China daily gift givers of 700 per day.

Given the success of this strategy, Hello Pal intends to implement this strategy in neighboring Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan, and other parts of Southeast Asia, and India.

As previously announced, the Company anticipates that its livestreaming operations will grow upon the successful launch of DoggeChat and DogeChat. These 1-on-1 video chat apps will expand the Company's international platform thereby increasing the exposure of livestreaming into new regions.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company, KL Wong, CEO, at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contact:

Hello Pal International Inc.
200 – 500 Denman Street
Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada
www.hellopal.com

604-683-0911

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387440/Hello_Pal_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-pal-announces-milestones-for-overseas-livestreaming-301535386.html

SOURCE Hello Pal International Inc.

