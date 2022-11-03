U.S. markets closed

HELLO TAMPA BAY! VIRGIN ATLANTIC MARKS DOUBLE CELEBRATION AS ITS NEW A330neo TOUCHES DOWN IN ITS LATEST DESTINATION

·6 min read

  • First ever route between London Heathrow and Tampa Bay has touched down this afternoon.

  • The four weekly service will increase to daily from 28 November.

  • Virgin Atlantic's brand-new plane, the A330neo will operate the route, boasting new Upper Class cabin and first ever Retreat Suite.

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Richard Branson has touched down in Tampa Bay for the first time this afternoon on Virgin Atlantic's inaugural A330neo flight. The flight was also welcomed by the Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor and CEO of Tampa Airport Joe Lopano, alongside representatives from Visit Tampa Bay and Visit St Pete Clearwater, marking the regions first ever direct services to London Heathrow.

Virgin Atlantic Touches Down in Tampa Bay
Virgin Atlantic Touches Down in Tampa Bay

The new Airbus A330neo, named Billie Holiday, flew over a delegation of VIPs, including the airline's CEO Shai Weiss. On board, guests were treated to an array of the region's famous cuisine including Cuban sandwiches, key lime pies and Two Tribes Floridian beers. In a nod to the city's world class sports teams, Sir Richard Branson and Shai Weiss donned the sports jerseys of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as they posed for photographs alongside the airline's world-famous cabin crew.

The new year-round Florida service will initially fly four times a week before increasing to daily from 28th November, complementing the airline's flights to Miami and Orlando. This latest addition follows the airline's launch of direct flights between London and Austin, Texas in May 2022, cementing the USA as Virgin Atlantic's heartland. The airline's expanded joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM means customers across the US and Europe will be able to connect seamlessly onto the new service via Heathrow.

Tampa Bay will be one of the first destinations to experience Virgin Atlantic's brand-new Airbus A330neo which is designed to provide a premium, personalised experience for every single customer. The airline's Upper Class cabin boasts a brand new seat, evolution of its iconic social space and the unveiling of The Retreat Suite, the most spacious suite in Virgin Atlantic's history.

Sir Richard Branson, President of Virgin Atlantic and Founder of Virgin Group said:

"We have double the reasons to celebrate today as we fly our brand-new plane into our latest destination – Tampa Bay. I can't think of a better way to mark our arrival into this incredible region than by giving passengers the best start to their journeys on our new A330neo.

"Tampa Bay has it all; a year-round warm climate, vibrant nightlife, endless attractions and of course some of the world's best beaches in St Pete and Clearwater. Combined with its emerging entrepreneurial mindset, the region simply makes sense for Virgin Atlantic and I can't wait for our customers to experience all it has to offer."

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic commented:

"Today is a significant milestone in Virgin Atlantic's continued growth, as we get back to our best for our customers and people. The USA is our heartland and Florida has an important role in our American portfolio, so I'm delighted to be bolstering connectivity to the region with the only direct flight to London Heathrow.

"It's also fitting that our new route will enjoy our newest aircraft, the A330neo. This plane has evolved our customer experience, with every traveller receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in. It also plays a significant role in our multi billion dollar fleet transformation, demonstrating our commitment to the planet. We know the most impactful thing we can do as an airline is to fly the cleanest, greenest, youngest fleet possible and the A330neo is integral to achieving this goal."

Joe Lopano, CEO Tampa International Airport, commented;

"Tampa International Airport is delighted to partner with Virgin Atlantic for nonstop service to a world-class destination like London-Heathrow. This route will give our passengers another premier overseas option for both business and leisure, aboard an aircraft that reflects TPA's commitment to cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled service. We're excited to support Virgin Atlantic's continued growth here for many years to come."

Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay commented;

"Today is an exciting day for the Tampa Bay region and shows the strength of the partnership between Visit Tampa Bay, Visit St. Pete Clearwater and Tampa International Airport. Virgin Atlantic is the perfect partner not only for its high quality and fun product offering but they also share our focus on diversity and inclusion. We are looking forward to welcoming even more international travellers from across the UK and Europe into the region to see everything we have to offer from our wide range of hotels, Michelin recommended restaurants and stellar attractions. Tampa Bay is a premiere destination and we are excited about the opportunities the new service with this industry-leading airline will bring. We very much welcome Sir Richard Branson, all of his team and the VIP media and guests on today's flight to the area."

Route facts

Aircraft type 

Airbus A330neo, 30 Upper Class suites, 2 Retreat Suites, 46 Premium seats, 28 Economy Delight 156 Economy classic  

Current route frequency 

Daily from 28 November

Flight timings and flight number 

LHR – TPA – VS129 – 13.25 / 19:35 

TPA – LHR – VS130– 21:50 / 10:15 (next day arrival) 

First flight 

2 November 2022

Fares 

 Return fares in Economy are from £440 per person

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 29 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic is also set to join the global airline alliance SkyTeam in 2023. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline's dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-tampa-bay-virgin-atlantic-marks-double-celebration-as-its-new-a330neo-touches-down-in-its-latest-destination-301667004.html

SOURCE Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd

