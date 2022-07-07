U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.25
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,175.00
    +162.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,939.75
    +59.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.00
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.84
    +1.31 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    +0.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.53
    -1.01 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7420
    -0.1730 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,490.25
    +463.09 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.47
    +10.94 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.16
    +84.39 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

HelloFresh contributes to Brigadoon Village outdoor kitchen through Fresh Food Explorers Programming

·3 min read

Aylesford, NS, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - www.hellofresh.ca HelloFresh Canada is supporting Brigadoon Village, a non-profit pediatric medical camp facility in Nova Scotia.  The charity is one of this year's recipients of the Fresh Food Explorers Program, which offers funding and support to charities across Canada helping kids experience, experiment with, and learn to love fresh food.

HelloFresh Logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)
HelloFresh Logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)

Brigadoon Village delivers year-round camp programming to children, youth, and families living with health conditions or other life challenges in Atlantic Canada.  It is the largest camp of its kind in Canada and accommodates over 3,500 campers a year.

Brigadoon Village Director of Operations, Jenn Ross says, "Most families who have a sick child cannot afford camp so we ask parents to contribute only what they can. This donation from HelloFresh will  ensure that, regardless of a parent's financial situation, all campers will receive access to food education and the opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients to properly fuel their bodies."

This generous $10,000 donation from HelloFresh is being used to deliver nutritional programming in a new outdoor kitchen where children will be encouraged to prepare meals, fuel their bodies to support their health journey, and challenge them to try new foods and flavours. The funding will also augment new equipment used for the program.

"We are thrilled to be working with Brigadoon Village and provide support through The Fresh Food Explorers Program, which empowers kids across Canada to try and love fresh ingredients," says HelloFresh Director of Culinary, Corby-Sue Neumann. "We know that learning about food is as important as learning to read or write, but that this can be overlooked. We want to change that."

Brigadoon Village strives to encourage healthy and happy relationships with food for campers. Meals are prepared by an Executive Chef and her team that are not only delicious but also tailored to the nutritional needs of campers and their health conditions.

"Our nutritional and cooking education programs have always been a part of the camp experience we offer. However, now that our new outdoor kitchen area is open, we plan to expand this programming element and build on curriculum and delivery," says Ross.

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. In Q2 2021, HelloFresh delivered 254.1 million meals to 7.68  million active customers worldwide.

About Brigadoon Village

Brigadoon Village is a non-profit recreational facility located on Aylesford Lake in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley. For over a decade, Brigadoon Village has delivered year-round camp programs for children, youth and families with chronic health conditions and other life challenges. As the region's only camp of its kind, Brigadoon welcomes more than 3,500 campers to 30 camps each year and is now Canada's largest pediatric camp facility.  For more information about Brigadoon Village or to support its mission, visit www.brigadoonvillage.ca or follow Brigadoon online @BrigadoonVillage.

Brigadoon Village Logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)
Brigadoon Village Logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)

SOURCE HelloFresh Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c3161.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Home Depot's Homer Fund Launches 2022 Orange@Heart Employee Assistance Campaign

    The Homer Fund, The Home Depot’s employee assistance program, is funded by associates and the company to help associates in need. Orange at Heart, the annual fundraising campaign, celebrates the ge...

  • How volunteers can help defeat great powers

    "It was clear from the onset and confirmed throughout our visit that volunteers played a critical role in the defense of Kyiv, yet their role has not been systematically studied."

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Underweight Stocks On Rising Earnings Risks: Maybank

    Maybank Group Wealth Management CIO Eddy Loh says he is maintaining an underweight stance on equities due to rising earnings risks. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Celsius Repays $183M on DeFi Protocol Maker, Gets Back Collateral

    Troubled crypto lender Celsius paid down $183 million of its debt to the decentralized lending protocol Maker, possibly in a bid to recover bitcoin-linked collateral that otherwise would remain trapped. "The Hash" team discusses what's next for Celsius and the wider state of DeFi.

  • Crypto Crisis: Struggling Crypto Lender About to Be Acquired by Rival

    Crypto firm Nexo is reviewing the assets of lender Vauld with the intent of acquiring the struggling crypto financial services company.

  • EDF Chief to Step Down as France Plans Nationalization

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy will step down amid plans to nationalize the debt-laden utility as it battles widespread reactor shutdowns and soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionai

  • Why Precigen Shares Are Gaining Today

    Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics, an animal reproductive technologies company, to URUS, a holding company with cooperative and private ownership. The deal consideration includes $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out based on the performance of Trans Ova in 2022 and 2023. The company anticipates closing the non-healthcare subsidiary sale in Q3 2022. Precigen expects the transaction to solidify its balance sheet. It intends to p

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks cleared an important technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, up from 79 the day before. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an 80 or higher RS Rating in the early stages of their moves. Palo Alto Networks is working on a consolidation with a 641.00 entry.

  • Doug McNeely, a Top Black Executive With BlackRock, Leaves To Work With Carlyle’s Major Clients

    The Carlyle Group has hired Doug McNeely, a top Black executive from BlackRock, to work with its major clients on pension funds and endowments

  • Weddings & Taxes: 4 Reasons to Reconsider 'I Do'

    TheStreet's CPA Tax series shines the spotlight on marriage and taxes. Our CPA says to consider these tax implications before you take a trip to the alter.

  • Bitcoin Recovers Above $20K as Short ETF Sees Record $51M in Weekly Inflows

    Bitcoin (BTC) remains rangebound between the $18,000 and $21,000 levels as institutional traders pile on the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI). Arca Portfolio Manager David Nage shares insights into BTC's resilience amid macro headwinds and "carnage" in the crypto markets. Plus, what makes this crypto winter the first of its kind.

  • U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. A survey on Friday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index contracted for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring. That followed moderate consumer spending growth in May along with weak housing starts, building permits and factory production.

  • Walmart to charge suppliers new fuel, pickup fees: WSJ

    The Wall Street Journal said late Tuesday Walmart Inc. has warned some of its suppliers that it will charge new fees to transport their goods to warehouses and to stores, thanks to rising fuel prices. The companies using Walmart will be charged a fuel surcharge and a pickup charge starting Aug. 1, the report said, citing a memo the publication said it has reviewed. The new fees would come on the heels of similar moves by other retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. , which in April told U.S. third

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Hiring Demand Remained Strong in May

    Demand for workers remained robust in late spring, with May job openings and the number of times workers quit their jobs declining but remaining historically high.

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production O

  • Why Mercer Shares Are Surging Today

    Credit Suisse analyst Andrew M. Kuske upgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $19 (an upside of 36%) from $18.50. The analyst believes Mercer faces many positives ranging from commodity prices (pulp, lumber, and power) to favorable FX rates and a rather attractive valuation. Kuske states that on a near-term basis, there are some concerns about the impact of a fire at the Stendal Pulp Mill and the impact of a potential economic r