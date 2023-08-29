Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Helloworld Travel's (ASX:HLO) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Helloworld Travel's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helloworld Travel is:

6.3% = AU$19m ÷ AU$303m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Helloworld Travel's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

At first glance, Helloworld Travel's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.2%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Helloworld Travel's five year net income decline rate was 33%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 7.8% over the last few years, we found that Helloworld Travel's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is HLO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Helloworld Travel Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Helloworld Travel can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

