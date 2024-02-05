Can Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Helloworld Travel's (ASX:HLO) stock is up by a considerable 9.1% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Helloworld Travel's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helloworld Travel is:

6.3% = AU$19m ÷ AU$303m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Helloworld Travel's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

At first glance, Helloworld Travel's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.9%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, Helloworld Travel's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 33%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 5.4% over the last few years, we found that Helloworld Travel's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Helloworld Travel is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Helloworld Travel Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Helloworld Travel's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 65% (or a retention ratio of 35%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Helloworld Travel visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Helloworld Travel has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Helloworld Travel is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Helloworld Travel. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

