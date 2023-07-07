HELMA Eigenheimbau's (ETR:H5E) Dividend Will Be Reduced To €0.40

HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:H5E) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to €0.40 on the 12th of July. The dividend yield of 9.6% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. HELMA Eigenheimbau's stock price has reduced by 73% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

HELMA Eigenheimbau's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, HELMA Eigenheimbau's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 13% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 31% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for HELMA Eigenheimbau (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

