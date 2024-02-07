Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Pays A US$0.42 Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Helmerich & Payne's shares before the 12th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.81 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Helmerich & Payne has a trailing yield of approximately 4.7% on its current stock price of US$38.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Helmerich & Payne is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 50% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Helmerich & Payne's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Helmerich & Payne's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Helmerich & Payne worth buying for its dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. To summarise, Helmerich & Payne looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

