Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Helmerich & Payne, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$512m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Helmerich & Payne has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Helmerich & Payne's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Helmerich & Payne.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Helmerich & Payne. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 35,897%. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 34% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Our Take On Helmerich & Payne's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Helmerich & Payne has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Helmerich & Payne that we think you should be aware of.

