U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,219.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,302.00
    +57.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.60
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.65
    +0.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2540
    +0.2010 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,898.37
    -857.33 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.05
    +427.37 (+176.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,576.20
    +29.15 (+0.11%)
     

Helo Corp Announces First Quarter Results of 39% Revenue Growth and Investment in New Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLOC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Helo Corp.(OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of digital health sharing and data-driven wellness, is pleased to announce its first quarter 2022 results.

"We continued to see a healthy market for our VyvoTM products and services being sold to wellness consumers worldwide," said Sean McVeigh Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased with the start we had to 2022. We continue to navigate challenges related to COVID-19, including restrictions on in-person meetings, international travel and supply chain delays and we expect to experience these challenges for the foreseeable future. However, with the strong product pipeline that we already have in development, our robust business model and resources together with the hiring of senior management and planned expansion into sizable new markets, I believe we are well positioned to address these challenges in the short term and take advantage of growth opportunities as they emerge."

Helo Corp., Friday, May 13, 2022, Press release picture
Helo Corp., Friday, May 13, 2022, Press release picture

"Our first quarter 2022 revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 39% over the prior-year period" added Ryan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margin decreased by 430 basis points to 67.7%, due in part to the concentration of sales of LifeWatch Generation 2 and the increase in cost of materials. Selling expense increased to 35.0% of revenue, reflecting an increase in temporary incentives during the quarter. General and administrative costs increased to 27.7% of revenue and overall profitability decreased to 4.5%, primarily related to our investment in overhead in new markets. Earnings per share decreased four cents, compared to the prior-year period. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, total assets of $25.9 million and no debt."

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses its life watches and other personal devices and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under its Vyvo TM brand and to power the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our customers with token rewards to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our data rich platform empowers our customers to own and control their bio-metric data, while providing AI-formulated personalized reports and alerts, as well as customized Nutrapak supplements. Our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for technology development, medical research and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links below:
https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

The Company's disclosure statements and unaudited financial statements are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLOC/disclosure.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investors Contact:
investors@helocorp.com
650-646-2193

SOURCE: Helo Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701224/Helo-Corp-Announces-First-Quarter-Results-of-39-Revenue-Growth-and-Investment-in-New-Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe largest cr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.