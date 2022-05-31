U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

The Help Group Launches Lumina Counseling In Response to Mounting Mental Health Crisis

·3 min read

Lumina Counseling provides mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, families and couples throughout the Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Help Group has a long-standing history of responding to the needs of its communities. Given the rising incidence of anxiety and depression in this post-pandemic era, The Help Group is pleased to be launching Lumina Counseling for those in need of therapeutic support. Lumina Counseling provides insurance and private pay mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, families and couples throughout the Los Angeles area. They offer individual, group, couples and family therapy, in addition to psycho-educational evaluations and diagnostic assessments.

By the end of 2021, many American adults found themselves in the worst mental state in years. According to Mental Health America, "19.86% of adults are experiencing a mental illness equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans…The estimated number of adults with serious suicidal thoughts is over 11.4 million - an increase of 664,000 people from last year." Also according to their recent 2022 report, "5.08% of youth (age 12-17) report suffering from at least one major depressive episode in the past year. The number of youth experiencing a major depressive episode increased by 306,000 (1.24%) from last year."

"Looking back to the beginning of the pandemic, we knew we were heading into tough times, but we didn't know the long term effects or the challenges that we'd be facing with the pandemic lasting this long," says Dr. Susan Berman. "The Help Group was well-positioned to expand its services given its depth of experience and commitment to meeting the needs of those who are struggling."

Lumina Counseling is staffed with trained professionals who offer a variety of specialties and theoretical approaches so that every client is able to find what they need. They include licensed and experienced psychologists (PhD / PsyD), marriage and family therapists (LMFT), clinical social workers (LCSW / LMSW), and board licensed professional counselors (LPC). While their experiences, expertise, and background vary, they are all certified by California or their state professional board. Lumina Counseling's therapists can help with a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, relationships, trauma, grief, family conflict, failure to launch syndrome, and more. If a potential client is not sure which therapist may be the right fit for them, a Lumina Counseling representative will match them with a mental health professional that best suits their unique goals and needs. In addition, counseling is available during the day, evenings, and weekends via telehealth and in-person in the San Fernando Valley and in Culver City.

At Lumina Counseling, therapists meet their clients where they are at, and build a strong, trusting and compassionate therapeutic alliance with those they serve. Lumina believes that everyone has the right to be heard, to be helped and to live their best possible life.

To learn more about Lumina Counseling, please call 818-779-5100 or visit www.luminacounselingla.com.

ABOUT THE HELP GROUP
The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind serving children, adolescents and young adults with special needs related to autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse and emotional challenges through its wide range of specialized education, therapy and outreach programs. In addition, they provide affirming support to LGBTQ+ young people.  At the heart of its efforts is the commitment to helping individuals fulfill their potential to lead positive, productive and rewarding lives. www.thehelpgroup.org

The Help Group. (PRNewsFoto/The Help Group) (PRNewsfoto/The Help Group)
The Help Group. (PRNewsFoto/The Help Group) (PRNewsfoto/The Help Group)

Erika Maya
The Help Group
(818) 781-0360
emaya@thehelpgroup.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-help-group-launches-lumina-counseling-in-response-to-mounting-mental-health-crisis-301556444.html

SOURCE The Help Group

