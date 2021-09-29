U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Help at Home Launches New, Integrated Home Care Model

·3 min read

Innovative, Value-based Care Model Establishes the Home as the Center of Care for Aging in Place Seniors

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors has announced the development of an innovative, new model of care. HealthyMATCH (More Access to Care at Home to Improve Your Health) launched in Indiana last month and this month in Pennsylvania, two of Help at Home's core markets. The program captures insights from caregivers in the home to identify client needs and engage the broader health care system, creating a more holistic approach to home care. The goal of HealthyMATCH is to reduce avoidable events such as emergency room visits and inpatient admissions by increasing preventative care measures for individuals aging in place to improve quality outcomes and lower health care costs.

Help at Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/Help At Home, LLC)
Help at Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/Help At Home, LLC)

"The launch of HealthyMATCH is industry-leading and speaks to the vision of our company, building another layer of quality to the care that Help at Home can uniquely provide," said CEO Chris Hocevar. "This program enables our caregivers to identify changes that lead to care interventions, and helps to keep clients out of the hospital or long-term care facility. That's a win-win for the client, our partners and the health care system as a whole."

HealthyMATCH collects insights from caregivers who spend an average of 17 hours with their client in the home each week. This data focuses on social barriers such as social isolation and loneliness, fall risk, medication management, depression, malnutrition and other risk factors for adverse events. Subsequent comprehensive assessments by a registered nurse and social worker use a combination of proprietary and existing clinical tools to evaluate individual risk factors. Action plans are then developed to address needs and risk factors to proactively help prevent adverse incidents. For example, risk factors for events like choking or falls are being recognized through the HealthyMATCH program's risk factor identification tools. As a result, interventions like speech therapy and physical therapy are being used proactively to help avoid serious injury.

"As part of this home care value-based model, we add clinical outreach by Help at Home nurses and social workers who can coordinate with other health care professionals and community resources," said Dr. Stephen Friedhoff, Help at Home's chief clinical officer. "This new, integrated home care model utilizes caregivers as a lifeline between clients and the broader health care system. Avoiding potential incidents leads to less visits to the ER and/or hospital or long-term care stays, improving quality and lowering cost outcomes, helping clients to enjoy more Meaningful Moments and Great Days at home."

Early program results reveal that caregiver engagement is vital for the successful detection of social barriers. Since the program's launch, nearly a thousand data points have been collected and assessed resulting in over 100 addressable risk factors, primarily in the three categories: depression/loneliness, medication use and fall risk. Ninety five percent of initial in-home assessments led to clinical intervention to prevent adverse incidents. The program's future potential includes mining millions of insights from more than 30,000 caregiver relationships to reveal important trends and insights to prevent adverse incidents and enhance the broader care continuum for high-needs seniors living in their homes. For more information go to www.helpathome.com/our-care-model/enhanced-care-model/.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based homecare to seniors, has provided person-centered care that helps people remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides in-home, community-based care across 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly). For more information, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman
VP of Public Relations
Ktrenaman@helpathome.com
Contact: 502-445-4126

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/help-at-home-launches-new-integrated-home-care-model-301387976.html

SOURCE Help at Home

