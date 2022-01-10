U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.37
    -85.66 (-1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,707.25
    -524.41 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.25
    -377.65 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.49
    -40.32 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1100
    -0.4400 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,833.91
    -724.12 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.52
    -84.70 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,436.16
    -49.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Help at Home Names Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

·3 min read

Added leadership strengthens company's growth and innovation strategy

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced the addition of two leadership roles. Rich Tinsley joins Help at Home as the company's new chief development officer, and Darren Lehrich joins as senior vice president of investor relations and finance.

Rich Tinsley, Chief Development Officer
Rich Tinsley, Chief Development Officer

"We're excited about the addition of these two experienced leaders as we continue our growth strategy and our focus on delivering a more holistic care model of the future," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "The contributions from both Tinsley and Lehrich will further enable us to successfully fulfill our mission to provide Great Days and Meaningful Moments to seniors aging in place in their homes, the preferred care setting."

Rich Tinsley will oversee Help at Home's Mergers and Acquisitions and Integration Management Office. Darren Lehrich will partner with Help at Home's executive leadership and finance teams to advance the company's strategy and expand relationships with key stakeholders across the capital markets and the health care services sector.

Tinsley brings more than twenty years of professional experience from diverse industries such as health care, law and finance. His expertise includes creating strategic growth plans and designing business solutions to drive robust profitability in the private and public sectors. Previously, Tinsley served as president and CEO for Stoneridge Partners, a nationwide leading health care M&A advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, hospice and behavioral health agencies. His track record includes developing and integrating new businesses. Tinsley is a CPA and earned a JD and MBA from the University of Louisville.

Lehrich brings significant capital markets, finance and strategy expertise to the Help at Home team. Since 2015, he has served in corporate leadership roles including investor relations, finance and strategy in publicly traded and private equity-backed health care service companies; including Magellan Health and American Renal Associates. Prior to Lehrich's corporate experience, he spent more than 15 years on Wall Street as an equity research analyst covering the health care sector, including 10 years as managing director at Deutsche Bank. He received his undergraduate degree in Health Policy and Administration from Penn State University and his MBA in finance from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

"With the addition of these two new leaders, I'm confident our focus will only be sharpened as we bring new, innovative value-based programs, data and technology to the home care industry," said Help at Home President Tim O'Rourke. "We're looking forward to advancing our strategy in 2022 as we continue to grow, providing seniors and other individuals in need with quality, in-home care."

About Help at Home
For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (50,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman
VP of Public Relations
Ktrenaman@helpathome.com
Contact: 502-445-4126

Darren Lehrich, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance
Darren Lehrich, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/help-at-home-names-chief-development-officer-and-senior-vice-president-of-investor-relations-and-finance-301457270.html

SOURCE Help at Home

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in four of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Take-Two Is Buying Zynga for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Zynga stock was soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) stock jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Up 320%, This Hypergrowth Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) may not be a household name in the technology sector, but this Taiwan-based company has set the stock market on fire over the past couple of years after the demand for its semiconductor chips that are used in several types of displays took off. Investors have piled into Himax stock to take advantage of multiple end markets that include smartphones, tablets, automotive, televisions, laptops, monitors, virtual reality (VR) devices, smart homes, and others that use its display drivers, touch controllers, 3D sensing solutions, and image sensors. The surprising part is that Himax stock remains dirt cheap despite reporting outstanding growth and clocking eye-popping stock market gains.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as technology shares renew declines

    Stocks declined on Monday, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • FuboTV Boosts Revenue Projections. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue for the fourth quarter is projected at between $215 million to $220 million, higher than FuboTV's previous guidance.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • Here’s Why Lockheed Martin Landed in Vltava Fund’s Detractor List

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Vltava Fund described 2021 as a year of very strong growth in profitability among the companies they own in their portfolio, as the profits of the companies they […]

  • Better Buy: Roblox vs. Apple

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two very different types of tech companies that likely appeal to different kinds of investors. Roblox has been a favorite investment for growth-oriented investors ever since it went public via a direct listing last March. Apple also generated strong sales growth last year as it rolled out its first family of 5G devices, but it provides a more stable blend of value and growth.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ClearBridge Investments: “We Continued to Trim Blackstone (BX)”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 sectors in which it was […]