Help for People Wanting to Switch to a Better Future to Rebuild Their Finances Post-COVID-19

Critical to many people's financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be identifying their personal SWITCH POINT PROJECT for developing skills to be able to switch to being self-employed as a freelancer now or in the future

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freelance-Work-Guide.com reveals how the digital freelancing industry can help people switch to self-employment whether part-time or full-time.

The pandemic and the digital economy have changed the future of work. Now, the ability to freelance in the digital economy gives everyone the opportunity to have a SWITCH POINT PROJECT of developing skills to switch to self-employment now or in later life. This can give people the option of another income source. This requires getting life planning and financial planning advice early.

With unknowns and unpredictable supply chains, businesses short-staffed and recommendations to work from home as an employee, freelancing is a viable alternative, but people need skills assessment and to train and empower themselves. It is part of their SWITCH POINT PROJECT to a more secure financial future.

The website Freelance-Work-Guide.com provides this solution as part of the SWITCH POINT PROJECT here: 12 Critical Keys to Success When Moonlighting As a Freelancer, which is a series of critical resources everyone should read. The series holds a wealth of information to help build a full-time independent business or to supplement a wage — vital information in uncertain times. Developing freelancing skills empowers people to develop their SWITCH POINT PROJECT to a more secure financial future by having trained themselves to have self-employment skills.

Freelance-Work-Guide.com founder John Cosstick has written in-depth resources with everything people need to know about freelancing. From assessing saleable skills to insight into the mistakes to avoid, how to stay safe online and how to start moonlighting to supplement a wage, anyone can benefit from his experience. The SWITCH POINT PROJECT has been submitted to the BOLD AWARDS for support.

Cosstick says it does not matter where someone lives in the world — in a city or regional area, anyone can freelance. All they need is an internet connection and the right knowledge. While becoming a freelancer can be daunting, the more information and understanding of the industry people have, the more chance of success.

The freelance economy has grown to one-third of the world's workforce. That is 1.1 billion people now freelancing, with 200+ million joining the ranks during COVID-19. The contribution to the global economy is in the trillions of dollars and growing rapidly. The full analysis of global freelancing statistics and potential earnings can be read by clicking here: 405 Freelance Statistics for 2021: Market Size, Profile Data & Salary Rates. Working from home does not affect earning power as a digital freelancer during a lockdown. The pandemic has shown that individuals need a SWITCH POINT PROJECT related to skills training to change their future for the better.

Freelancing is here to stay. It is part of the new normal. Armed with John Cosstick's 12 Critical Keys to Success When Moonlighting As a Freelancer, anyone can start their journey as a freelancer towards achieving success and repairing their finances. To watch a quick summary of what is included in the training, click here: John Cosstick's video. For a background of the author, visit his Amazon Author page by clicking here: John Cosstick's Amazon Author Page.

For anyone who believes that countries should be empowering people to develop their own SWITCH POINT PROJECT, support the writer with the BOLD Awards, which recognizes top companies, projects and individuals powering breakthroughs around the world, by voting for THE SWITCH POINT PROJECT at https://bold-awards.com/project/my-switch-point-project/ to VOTE for a better future.

