U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    -30.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,461.00
    -155.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,688.50
    -152.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    -10.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.20
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8100
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,921.31
    -1,860.05 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.39
    -55.87 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,341.73
    -431.20 (-1.55%)
     

Help for People Wanting to Switch to a Better Future to Rebuild Their Finances Post-COVID-19

Freelance-Work-Guide.com
·3 min read

Critical to many people's financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be identifying their personal SWITCH POINT PROJECT for developing skills to be able to switch to being self-employed as a freelancer now or in the future

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freelance-Work-Guide.com reveals how the digital freelancing industry can help people switch to self-employment whether part-time or full-time.

The pandemic and the digital economy have changed the future of work. Now, the ability to freelance in the digital economy gives everyone the opportunity to have a SWITCH POINT PROJECT of developing skills to switch to self-employment now or in later life. This can give people the option of another income source. This requires getting life planning and financial planning advice early.

With unknowns and unpredictable supply chains, businesses short-staffed and recommendations to work from home as an employee, freelancing is a viable alternative, but people need skills assessment and to train and empower themselves. It is part of their SWITCH POINT PROJECT to a more secure financial future.

The website Freelance-Work-Guide.com provides this solution as part of the SWITCH POINT PROJECT here: 12 Critical Keys to Success When Moonlighting As a Freelancer, which is a series of critical resources everyone should read. The series holds a wealth of information to help build a full-time independent business or to supplement a wage — vital information in uncertain times. Developing freelancing skills empowers people to develop their SWITCH POINT PROJECT to a more secure financial future by having trained themselves to have self-employment skills.

Freelance-Work-Guide.com founder John Cosstick has written in-depth resources with everything people need to know about freelancing. From assessing saleable skills to insight into the mistakes to avoid, how to stay safe online and how to start moonlighting to supplement a wage, anyone can benefit from his experience. The SWITCH POINT PROJECT has been submitted to the BOLD AWARDS for support.

Cosstick says it does not matter where someone lives in the world — in a city or regional area, anyone can freelance. All they need is an internet connection and the right knowledge. While becoming a freelancer can be daunting, the more information and understanding of the industry people have, the more chance of success.

The freelance economy has grown to one-third of the world's workforce. That is 1.1 billion people now freelancing, with 200+ million joining the ranks during COVID-19. The contribution to the global economy is in the trillions of dollars and growing rapidly. The full analysis of global freelancing statistics and potential earnings can be read by clicking here: 405 Freelance Statistics for 2021: Market Size, Profile Data & Salary Rates. Working from home does not affect earning power as a digital freelancer during a lockdown. The pandemic has shown that individuals need a SWITCH POINT PROJECT related to skills training to change their future for the better.

Freelancing is here to stay. It is part of the new normal. Armed with John Cosstick's 12 Critical Keys to Success When Moonlighting As a Freelancer, anyone can start their journey as a freelancer towards achieving success and repairing their finances. To watch a quick summary of what is included in the training, click here: John Cosstick's video. For a background of the author, visit his Amazon Author page by clicking here: John Cosstick's Amazon Author Page.

For anyone who believes that countries should be empowering people to develop their own SWITCH POINT PROJECT, support the writer with the BOLD Awards, which recognizes top companies, projects and individuals powering breakthroughs around the world, by voting for THE SWITCH POINT PROJECT at https://bold-awards.com/project/my-switch-point-project/ to VOTE for a better future.

CONTACT:
John Cosstick
Freelance-Work-Guide.com
Email - john@freelance-work-guide.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 In

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Granth

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Earnings Preview: It's Time for 3M to Step Up

    Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan. 25 in what is likely to prove to be a pivotal year. 3M stock used to command a valuation premium compared to much of the industrial conglomerate sector. Its closest peer is probably Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), as both companies sell across a range of industrial sectors (common end markets include automotive, electronics, materials, and construction).

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Bank of America’s Job Cuts Offer a Road Map for Navigating Higher Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks received a clear message in recent days: Runaway expenses won’t cut it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLenders that reported higher-than-expected costs, including JPMo

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • China-Based Auditors Pose Risks for U.S. Companies, Study Shows

    The probability that accounting problems will occur increases as Chinese firms perform a larger share of an audit, say three professors.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • 457 Plan vs. 403(b) Plan: What's the Difference?

    If you are employed in the public sector or work for a non-profit, you may have access to one or both of these retirement savings plans.

  • Soy Seen Toppling King Corn as Inflation Upends Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over, corn. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAfter months of surging fertilizer prices, America’s biggest crop is set to be unseated by soybeans when it comes to planting size. The less