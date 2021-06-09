U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.81
    -0.45 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,516.75
    -83.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,942.46
    +17.55 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,338.18
    -5.57 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    -0.29 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    +0.23 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0390 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4114
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5810
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,793.07
    +3,056.25 (+9.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.01
    +64.98 (+7.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    -14.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.80
    -102.76 (-0.35%)
     

Help TechCrunch find the best growth marketers for startups

Miranda Halpern, Anna Heim, Walter Thompson and Eric Eldon
·1 min read

To succeed, every startup needs to find and keep more users, but our attention spans get shorter every year. Eventually, your company will hire someone who's up to speed with the latest problems and solutions in growth.

In the meantime, TechCrunch is here to help.

We’re asking founders to share a brief recommendation for talented growth marketers who have made a difference for them. We’ll use your responses to feature the best growth experts to our audience through our articles, events, and soon, a free database list.

Whether you worked with a great individual or an agency, we want to know who helped you figure out great solutions in SEO, social media, content marketing, analytics and other growth mechanisms.

There are a million marketers out there, most of whom have never worked with serious startups before. The types of people we want to spotlight will be proven experts in using product management, engineering, data and marketing techniques specifically for ambitious companies like yours.

If you are a growth marketer, we encourage you to share this survey with your clients (but completely discourage self-recommendations).

Founders and other startup leaders, please fill out this nomination form, and be on the lookout for more from top marketers in the next few weeks (with a few more things in store). If you had filled out our email marketing survey from a few weeks ago, thank you! We’re putting your responses to work as part of this project already.

Have any questions? Email ec_editors@techcrunch.com.

Recommended Stories

  • German eVTOL maker Lilium partners with Honeywell for flight control and avionics systems

    German electric air mobility company Lilium has partnered with aerospace manufacturer Honeywell to develop the electronics and mechanical systems for the 7-seater Lilium Jet, the company’s debut eVTOL. Honeywell will supply its compact fly-by-wire system, a flight control component that will be responsible for controlling all of the Jet’s moving parts, and the aircraft's avionics system.

  • Mythical Games raises $75M to build an NFT game engine

    Mythical Games, an NFT games startup based out of Los Angeles, has banked a $75 million raise from new and existing investors betting on the startup's aim to expand the ambitions of their first title and locate a substantial platform opportunity amid helping developers build blockchain-based gaming experiences. Existing investors were joined by 01 Advisors and Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerFund in the Series B funding. The company has been building a title called Blankos Block Party that seems to be Fall Guys meets Roblox meets Funko Pop.

  • U.S. retail sales estimated to hit up to $4.56 trillion in 2021 -NRF

    The trade group now expects annual U.S. retail sales of between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion, from its previous estimates, issued in February, of between 6.5% and 8.2%, or more than $4.33 trillion. "We are seeing clear signs of a strong and resilient economy," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. The U.S. retail group also forecast GDP growth to approach 7% in 2021, higher than the 4.4% and 5% projected earlier this year.

  • Stacey Abrams co-founded fintech company Now raises $9.5M

    After co-founding Insomnia Consulting, Stacey Abrams and Lara O’Connor Hodgson started Nourish to address a personal problem. “We were at a meeting, I think for one of my campaigns,” explains Abrams, the Georgia-based lawyer and politician whose voting rights work became a focal point for the country in 2020. The company was a victim of its own successes, to hear Abrams describe it -- or, more accurately, a victim of a system that didn’t provide it the right tools to grow.

  • Virgin Orbit's next launch at the end of June will be streamed live on YouTube

    Virgin Orbit is getting ready to launch its next mission to space, with a target window at the end of this month. This will be the first time Virgin Orbit is flying after its first successful orbital launch in January, and it's carrying seven small satellites on behalf of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. It's also going to be the first time everyone can watch along live as Virgin Galactic makes the trip to space, since the company is streaming the mission via YouTube.

  • NC Gov. Cooper offering $5,000 reward for information on a Union County murder

    The victim was reported missing on Jan. 25, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Honestly, UCLA's basketball recruits crave the truth about reaching their potential

    Coach Mick Cronin uses a direct, honest delivery to recruits about how they can improve while attending UCLA. It resonates with many of them.

  • Android 12's second public beta is here

    The second public beta of Android 12 arrives today, and it brings features like Privacy Dashboard and mic and camera toggles.

  • Could This Be One Of The Most Exciting Gold Discoveries Of 2021?

    An up-and-coming gold exploration company in Quebec may hit the jackpot in what could end up being a story even some of the most seasoned investors only ever dream of

  • Bitcoin Fall Has Strategists Eyeing Possible Drop to $20,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow us @crypto for our full coverage.Another bad week for Bitcoin could be a precursor of more pain to come, according to strategists watching the selloff in cryptocurrencies.Further weakness in its price may bring the $20,000 zone into view as a downside target, according to Oanda Corp., Evercore ISI and Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC. Bitcoin has dropped about 7% this week and was trading at about $34,200 as of 10:16 a.m. in London.The largest cryptocurrency is “dangerously

  • BOE’s Haldane Warns of ‘Dangerous Moment’ for Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central bankers are at their most dangerous moment in decades, with the risk of a “bad mistake” if they don’t act to quell accelerating inflation, according to Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane.Haldane, who is leaving the role this month, wrote in the New Statesman that the balance of risks have “shifted decisively” on inflation in recent months, and a rapid resurgence was no

  • Column: More proof that a wealth tax on billionaires is desperately needed

    ProPublica's tax investigation shows why billionaires should be taxed on their wealth.

  • Volkswagen to get $351 million in dieselgate settlement with former execs

    Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed with former executives, including ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, to settle claims related to the dieselgate scandal that will see the carmaker receive 288 million euros ($351 million) in compensation. The settlement comes as Winterkorn was charged by Berlin prosecutors with giving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating before it became public. Winterkorn stepped down as Volkswagen CEO in September 2015, a week after the scandal, in which the company admitted using illegal software to rig U.S. diesel engine tests, broke.

  • China’s Qinghai Province Has Ordered All Crypto Miners to Shut Down

    It follows other provinces, including Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, in ordering miners to shut down.

  • Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

    Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment that will mostly go to the government, comprises tranches of three, five and 10 years, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal and seen by Reuters showed. Aramco sold $1 billion in the three-year tranche at 65 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), $2 billion in the five-year portion at 85 bps over UST and $3 billion in 10-year paper at 120 bps over UST.

  • Exxon, union negotiators to meet over U.S. refinery lockout -official

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Exxon Mobil Corp will meet on Thursday for the first time since a May 1 lockout of Beaumont, Texas, refinery workers. A contract covering 650 union workers expired earlier this year and Exxon locked out workers, citing its fear of a sudden walkout. The 2,700-acre complex, Exxon's third-largest U.S. refinery, continues to operate with managers and replacement workers producing gasoline and Mobil 1 motor oil.

  • Brussels sues Germany for defying European Court of Justice ruling

    Brussels is taking legal action against Germany for defying it over a massive European Central Bank stimulus programme in a challenge to the supremacy of EU law. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission retaliated on Wednesday by starting infringement proceedings against its most powerful member state. Unless the dispute is resolved, the legal action could ultimately lead to huge, daily fines levied by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg. It comes after the German constitu

  • China's highest producer inflation in over 12 years highlights global price pressures

    China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, as prices bounced back from last year's pandemic lows. The PPI rise in May - the fastest on-year gain for any month since September 2008 - was driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals, the NBS said.

  • The Retreat of Exxon and the Oil Majors Won’t Stop Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp. decided to get out of a big oil field in Iraq, the government took on the unusual role of salesman. Iraqi officials pitched West Qurna-1 to likely buyers from among Exxon’s supermajor peers, including arch-rival Chevron Corp. There weren’t any takers.That left Iraq with narrowed options: sell to one of China’s state-backed oil majors, or else buy back Exxon’s stake itself. The sale process remains unresolved but either outcome would stand as a powerful indic

  • Ferrari Hires IPhone Innovator as CEO to Hasten Tilt to Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who helped the iPhone sense when it’s been tilted sideways is taking over as CEO of Ferrari NV, highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the auto industry that’s witnessing its most profound transformation in more than a century.The iconic Italian supercar maker announced Wednesday that it recruited Benedetto Vigna, 52, from chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV to become chief executive officer starting Sept. 1. The appointment is a watershed moment for incumbent car