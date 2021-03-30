U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION, a consortium of BPO providers, customers and individuals coming together to fight childhood cancers

·2 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HELPWARE Corp, the leader in modern outsourced customer service and business process outsourcing (BPO), leverages its global reach for good. The company announces today the launch of THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION, a consortium of BPO providers, customers and individuals coming together to fight childhood cancers across the globe. By joining forces with World Child Cancer the new foundation has a singular goal to pool resources in support of the over 400,000 children around the world suffering from cancer; with the goal of reversing the shockingly low survival rate in underdeveloped countries.

A consortium of BPO providers, customers and individuals coming together to fight childhood cancers across the globe.

"The important work of saving the lives of children with cancer cannot wait or be done by one entity alone. We need the strength and unity of the private sector now more than ever. When we learned through Helpware's CEO, Robert Nash, that the company had a vision that for a community to be whole and healthy, it must be based on people's love and concern for each other, we knew we had found a like-minded partner. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of time and money from companies like Helpware. We are thrilled to be a partner with the Helpcare Foundation!

- Stephanie Cox, Executive Director US, World Child Cancer

"THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION is an opportunity for the BPO / Services sector to make a dynamic impact in the global communities in which we live and work each day. For those children diagnosed with cancer in low and middle income countries, survival rates can be as low as 10%, with many children dying without effective pain relief. In comparison, 80% of children with cancer in the high income world survive. The geographies with the most needs and challenges for support also happen to be in the "backyard" of the largest BPO / Service Hubs in the world. What a wonderful opportunity for the Services Sector to unite with a cause and provide support that will drive a significant impact for the amazing people we employ, right in their own communities."

- Robert Nash, President, THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION

To learn more, www.thehelpcarefoundation.com

Contact: Gabriela Bustamante, 523319892424, gabriela.b@helpware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-helpcare-foundation-a-consortium-of-bpo-providers-customers-and-individuals-coming-together-to-fight-childhood-cancers-301258676.html

SOURCE HELPWARE

  • SEC Says It’s Been Monitoring Archegos Fallout Since Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm that has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement.Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the companies sold were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.Banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. are warning investors that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is telling shareholders and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration is also monitoring the situation. She referred questions to the SEC.(Updates with comment from White House press secretary in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production. The company's chip factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19 due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is hurting the production of cars, smartphones and home appliances. Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said 23 machines were damaged in the fire and needed to be replaced or fixed, nearly double its initial estimate of 11.

  • Exclusive: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

    Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa subsequently confirmed the news in a statement. The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

  • Santander Eyes Expansion in Leveraged Finance, ESG-Linked Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA is expanding its leveraged finance business under Rafael Noya, who took over as head of global debt financing a year ago.The Spanish bank is broadening its lending to speculative-rated borrowers from its traditional focus on high-grade debt, Noya said in an interview. It’s been building a team to get more high-yield mandates in Europe and the U.S.“There will be a difference in the size of the deal, but we will have a well-rounded product to play head-to-head in the U.S. market too,” Noya said.Recent deals include funding the buyout of Spanish telecommunications firm Masmovil Ibercom SA’s by private equity firms KKR & Co., Cinven Ltd. and Providence Equity Partners; financing $3.5 billion of debt for the purchase of portable power generator supplier Aggreko Plc by I Squared Capital Advisors and TDR Capital; along with high-yield bond issues by British Airways’ parent company IAG SA, London’s Gatwick Airport and French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.“We can build on the capacity to use the balance sheet in a smart way,” Noya said. “Given the interest rates at a macro level, the activity of the funds and financial sponsors, the amount of resources they’re raising, the size of the liabilities of the CLOs, that the number of CLOs is increasing, this is a very favorable scenario for a strong M&A activity.”Santander is also investing in securitization, Noya said.“We have a very powerful platform with an excellent team that in Europe was focused on internal transactions of the bank,” he said. “Now we are going to do it more for our clients, from hedge funds to private equity and companies.”The bank is also focusing on a fundamental change in credit markets by having strategic discussions with clients about ESG, said Noya.“Before clients asked ‘how many points in savings am I going to have if I do a green issuance,’ and now it is much more strategic,” he said. “If it’s not green it will not exist.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Nears Nine-Month Low as Yields Gain on Biden Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, approaching a nine-month low as the pace of U.S. vaccine rollouts and plans for further stimulus boosted bond yields and the dollar.Treasury yields rose as traders weighed the outlook for growth and inflation, with the U.S. ramping up Covid-19 vaccine efforts and President Joe Biden getting set to announce spending plans. That helped push non-interest-bearing gold below $1,700 an ounce after prices held above that level for three weeks.Bullion is heading for its first quarterly decline since 2018 amid a nascent global recovery that’s reduced the haven appeal of the metal. In recent weeks, its price has mostly treaded water, but faces renewed pressure from a resilient dollar and rising bond rates. A selloff in exchange-traded funds backed by gold is further eroding support.“We see increasing rates and a stronger dollar from Biden’s spending plans and sped-up vaccine efforts,” said TD Securities analyst Ryan McKay. “With equities holding pretty steady, it implies this trend can continue without any action from the Fed and that will continue to weigh on gold. We have even seen on days when rates are down gold has struggled to find any upside which really highlights how little buying interest there is at the moment.”Biden, in an address Wednesday in Pittsburgh, will detail a mass expansion of government spending aimed at reducing inequality and strengthening infrastructure. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan and is already proving divisive among economists and lawmakers. He said Tuesday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a Covid-19 shot by April 19.Spot bullion fell 1.4% to $1,687.13 an ounce by 9:24 a.m. in New York, approaching the level reached earlier this month that was the lowest since June. Palladium climbed as much as 2.6%, while both platinum and silver declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.After breaking below $1,700, gold’s “support zone at $1,650-$1,670 an ounce will probably be tested,” below which it could fall to $1,600, said ABN Amro Bank NV analyst Georgette Boele.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fortum tightens grip on Uniper in leadership shakeout

    Finland's Fortum has tightened its grip on German utility Uniper after a boardroom shake-up that sees changes to the chairman, CEO and chief financial officer. In a sudden move on Monday, Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, who joined in 2019, was replaced by Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach, confirming what sources told Reuters earlier. Fortum boss Markus Rauramo is taking over as Uniper's supervisory board chairman and Fortum executive Tiina Tuomela will replace Uniper Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • In Goldman securities case, U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over investor class actions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled in a case involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc over how judges should determine when shareholders can collectively sue publicly traded companies for fraudulent statements that keep their stock prices artificially high. The justices heard arguments in Goldman's appeal of a lower court ruling that permitted a class action suit by shareholders accusing the bank and three former executives of concealing conflicts of interest when creating risky subprime securities before the 2008 financial crisis in violation of a federal investor-protection law. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other pensions that purchased Goldman shares between February 2007 and June 2010 sued the company, accusing it of violating an anti-fraud provision of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a related SEC regulation.

  • Biggest Japan Bank Joins Nomura in Bracing for Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined a growing list of global financial firms to take a hit from the forced unwinding of bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in one of the biggest margin calls of all time.Japan’s largest bank warned of a potential $300 million loss related to a U.S. client, a hit that’s linked to Archegos, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing a matter that isn’t public.Lenders are just starting to tally the carnage stemming from the liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to Hwang’s New York-based family office, which has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc. and cast a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have both warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff.The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions sent shock waves across capital markets and has prompted regulators in the U.S. to summon banks to get to the bottom of one of the biggest fund blowups in years.Becoming the latest to signal a potential hit, MUFG’s securities arm said in a statement on Tuesday that it is evaluating the extent of the loss at its European subsidiary. The damage may change depending on market prices and the unwinding of transactions. Any loss won’t have a material impact on the firm’s business capability or financial soundness, it said. A representative for the firm declined to comment beyond what it said in the statement.Hwang FalloutA loss of $300 million could badly dent MUFG’s European securities operations. The firm’s London-based subsidiary, MUFG Securities EMEA, posted a profit of just 84 million pounds ($116 million) in 2019, according to the most recent filing available from the U.K. Companies House. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities reported pre-tax profits from the region of about 17 billion yen ($155 million) for the three quarters through December, a presentation shows.Shares in MUFG closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday, before the announcement.Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, said on Monday that it had an estimated $2 billion claim against a U.S. client, which Bloomberg identified as Archegos. The Japanese firm has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss tied to the client, said an executive, asking not to be identified.It’s too early to determine how it might impact profit, when Nomura can calculate the extent of any loss and whether it would book a charge for the current quarter, the executive said. Shares of Nomura fell again Tuesday, a day after dropping a record 16%.For its part, Credit Suisse has said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”In the U.S., Wall Street banks grappling with the meltdown of Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of stocks linked to Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Japan’s financial regulator will probably discuss Nomura’s risk management and other issues once the firm fixes problems tied to its potential losses, an official said this week.Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.(Updates with Credit Suisse details in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German air shuttle startup Lilium said on Tuesday it would float on the U.S. stock market via a reverse merger with Qell Acquisition Corp, a blank-cheque acquisition company, in a deal valuing the combined business at $3.3 billion. Munich-based Lilium is competing with other aviation companies to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travellers to beat traffic and hop between cities. It joins U.S. rival Joby in merging with a listed shell company to attract capital at multi-billion-dollar valuations, on top of hefty funding already raised from venture capital backers.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • PayPal Pushes Crypto Further Mainstream With Checkout Service for 29M Merchants

    The move could speed the use of crypto in day-to-day commerce.

  • The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

    A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday. The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis. Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January. The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation. Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.” The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space. Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company. Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems. Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems. Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world. Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space. Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets. Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically. Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies. Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies. Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction. Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public. Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public. Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched. The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world. Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks. As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF. Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArk Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowDraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Worsened Chip Crunch, TSMC Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic” and U.S.-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage currently snarling entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship led to a supply chain shift and pushed some companies to double up on orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer business.“Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future U.S.-China negotiations.”The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production no matter where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp. Liu said each individual country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry would lead to a lot of “non-profitable” capacity.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe U.S. and China have both indicated a desire to grow chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less reliant on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping made reducing China’s dependence on the west part of the country’s latest five-year policy plan, while successive White House administrations have signaled concern about China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies.In the U.S., Intel Corp. recently announced a $20 billion plan to build two new silicon fabrication facilities in Arizona, renewing previously failed efforts to compete with TSMC for business as the manufacturer of chips for others.Taiwan’s biggest company finds itself at the center of a global crisis of supply as its production capacity has been consumed first by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for personal electronics and more recently by a faster-than-expected recovery in automotive sales.(Updates with quote from Liu in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.