Helping Canada's creative industries succeed in global markets

The Government of Canada is renewing the Creative Export Strategy to support our businesses' export potential

GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is recognized globally for the quality of its creative industries, which showcase our talented artists and entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, and create economic growth.

Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the renewal of the Government of Canada's Creative Export Strategy. Beginning April 1, 2023, Canadian Heritage will receive $57 million over three years to continue delivering the Strategy, as announced in the last Fall Economic Statement.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada's creative industries to help our businesses thrive on the international stage. The renewed Strategy will include increased funding for the Creative Export Canada program, as well as support for Canadian creative industries trade missions and key international trade events.

The Creative Export Canada program will continue to support projects from export-ready businesses and organizations that generate export revenues and help our creative industries reach more people around the world. The program will also help new and early-stage exporters to get export-ready, expand their sales into international markets, and develop international business networks. A percentage of the program's funding will be reserved for Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

Today, we are also launching the 2023–24 Creative Export Canada program Export-Ready Stream. The application deadline for submitting a funding application is April 26, 2023.

Learn more about the renewed Creative Export Strategy rollout in the attached backgrounder.

Quote

"Over the past five years, our Creative Export Strategy has provided many valuable opportunities to Canada's creative industries to succeed in global markets. These industries are a key sector of our economy, and we must continue to invest in their future, their growth, and ultimately, their success. By also providing support to new and early-stage exporters, we will enable a new generation of creative industry businesses and organizations to build the skills and market knowledge they need to expand their sales internationally. This will benefit the sector for years to come."

Story continues

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The creative industries are a key sector of Canada's economy. In 2020, the creative industries provided over 600,550 jobs and contributed $55.5 billion to Canada's GDP, accounting for 2.7 percent of Canada's overall GDP. Canada's exports of creative goods and services was valued at $19.4 billion.

In 2018, the Government of Canada launched the Creative Export Strategy with an investment of $125 million over five years to improve the export capacity of Canada's creative industries and fill a gap in federal export support to the sector.

Since its launch, the Creative Export Strategy has supported more than 1,900 businesses and organizations across Canada in all major creative sectors, with many benefiting from several of the Strategy's different programs and services.

The delivery of creative industries trade missions and support at key international trade events will continue to be a cornerstone of the Creative Export Strategy. A Trade Mission to Australia and New Zealand is scheduled from June 5 to 10, 2023.

Related Products

Backgrounder – Renewal of the Creative Export Strategy: design, delivery and implementation

Building the capacity of Canada's creative industries to enable them to maximize their full export potential will help increase their competitive position on the international stage and ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the sector.

The annual $19 million investment in the renewed Creative Export Strategy provides an additional $4 million a year in funding for the existing Creative Export Canada program ($11 million per year for three years beginning April 1, 2023) and provides operational funding for trade-related international activities, such as creative industries trade missions and support at key international trade events.

Creative Export Canada Program

The $11 million per year for the Creative Export Canada program will now be divided into two funding streams:

Export-Ready Stream

The Export-Ready Stream, formerly known as Creative Export Canada, will continue to provide $7 million in funding per year for three years, beginning in fiscal year 2023–24, to support projects from export-ready businesses and organizations that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. The Export-Ready Stream will support activities such as:

Development or implementation of digital or other technologies related to the international discoverability or monetization of Canadian content;

International market access;

Facilitating the movement of exports to international markets; and

Marketing and promotion.

A percentage of the Export-Ready Stream's funding will be reserved for businesses and organizations that are majority-owned by Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

For more information on how to apply to the program, please consult our website. The application deadline for submitting a funding application is April 26, 2023.

Export Development Stream

In addition, the Creative Export Canada program will extend its reach to include support to new and early-stage exporters.

The new Export Development Stream will provide $4 million in funding per year for three years, beginning in fiscal year 2023–24, to support projects from businesses and organizations in the creative industries with little to no experience in export to build capacity and expand their sales into international markets. The Stream will also enable those who are exporting to enter international markets and to develop new or existing international business networks. It will support activities such as:

Export planning activities;

Export training and mentorship activities;

International market readiness activities; and

Market development activities.

For updates and application periods, visit the Creative Export Canada webpage or contact creativeexportcanada-exportationcreativecanada@pch.gc.ca.

A percentage of the Export Development Stream's funding will be reserved for businesses and organizations that are majority-owned by Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

International Trade-related Activities

Under the Creative Export Strategy, Canadian Heritage will continue to deliver international trade-related activities, such as the coordination of creative industries international trade missions and support at key international trade events.

Supporting Other International Trade Initiatives

Canadian Heritage will also continue to assist the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC) in supporting the growth of creative industries at home and abroad.

Associated Links

Creative Export Strategy

Associated Links

Canada's Creative Export Strategy

Creative Export Canada

Creative industries trade missions, events and partnerships

Consultation report: Export support for Canada's creative industries – Stakeholders' Feedback

BDC – Business Solutions for the Creative and Cultural Industries

Global Affairs Canada – Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities for Export Development Canada (EDC)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c4968.html