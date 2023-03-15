U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.22
    -70.07 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.72
    -655.68 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,295.31
    -132.84 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.21
    -44.68 (-2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -4.65 (-6.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +20.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0200 (-1.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4160
    -0.2220 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6510
    -1.5840 (-1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,340.93
    -1,717.28 (-6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    -15.58 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.50
    -252.61 (-3.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Helping Canada's creative industries succeed in global markets

·5 min read

The Government of Canada is renewing the Creative Export Strategy to support our businesses' export potential

GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is recognized globally for the quality of its creative industries, which showcase our talented artists and entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, and create economic growth.

Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the renewal of the Government of Canada's Creative Export Strategy. Beginning April 1, 2023, Canadian Heritage will receive $57 million over three years to continue delivering the Strategy, as announced in the last Fall Economic Statement.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada's creative industries to help our businesses thrive on the international stage. The renewed Strategy will include increased funding for the Creative Export Canada program, as well as support for Canadian creative industries trade missions and key international trade events.

The Creative Export Canada program will continue to support projects from export-ready businesses and organizations that generate export revenues and help our creative industries reach more people around the world. The program will also help new and early-stage exporters to get export-ready, expand their sales into international markets, and develop international business networks. A percentage of the program's funding will be reserved for Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

Today, we are also launching the 2023–24 Creative Export Canada program Export-Ready Stream. The application deadline for submitting a funding application is April 26, 2023.

Learn more about the renewed Creative Export Strategy rollout in the attached backgrounder.

Quote

"Over the past five years, our Creative Export Strategy has provided many valuable opportunities to Canada's creative industries to succeed in global markets. These industries are a key sector of our economy, and we must continue to invest in their future, their growth, and ultimately, their success. By also providing support to new and early-stage exporters, we will enable a new generation of creative industry businesses and organizations to build the skills and market knowledge they need to expand their sales internationally. This will benefit the sector for years to come."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The creative industries are a key sector of Canada's economy. In 2020, the creative industries provided over 600,550 jobs and contributed $55.5 billion to Canada's GDP, accounting for 2.7 percent of Canada's overall GDP. Canada's exports of creative goods and services was valued at $19.4 billion.

In 2018, the Government of Canada launched the Creative Export Strategy with an investment of $125 million over five years to improve the export capacity of Canada's creative industries and fill a gap in federal export support to the sector.

Since its launch, the Creative Export Strategy has supported more than 1,900 businesses and organizations across Canada in all major creative sectors, with many benefiting from several of the Strategy's different programs and services.

The delivery of creative industries trade missions and support at key international trade events will continue to be a cornerstone of the Creative Export Strategy. A Trade Mission to Australia and New Zealand is scheduled from June 5 to 10, 2023.

Related Products

Backgrounder – Renewal of the Creative Export Strategy: design, delivery and implementation

Building the capacity of Canada's creative industries to enable them to maximize their full export potential will help increase their competitive position on the international stage and ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the sector.

The annual $19 million investment in the renewed Creative Export Strategy provides an additional $4 million a year in funding for the existing Creative Export Canada program ($11 million per year for three years beginning April 1, 2023) and provides operational funding for trade-related international activities, such as creative industries trade missions and support at key international trade events.

Creative Export Canada Program

The $11 million per year for the Creative Export Canada program will now be divided into two funding streams:

Export-Ready Stream

The Export-Ready Stream, formerly known as Creative Export Canada, will continue to provide $7 million in funding per year for three years, beginning in fiscal year 2023–24, to support projects from export-ready businesses and organizations that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. The Export-Ready Stream will support activities such as:

  • Development or implementation of digital or other technologies related to the international discoverability or monetization of Canadian content;

  • International market access;

  • Facilitating the movement of exports to international markets; and

  • Marketing and promotion.

A percentage of the Export-Ready Stream's funding will be reserved for businesses and organizations that are majority-owned by Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

For more information on how to apply to the program, please consult our website. The application deadline for submitting a funding application is April 26, 2023.

Export Development Stream

In addition, the Creative Export Canada program will extend its reach to include support to new and early-stage exporters.

The new Export Development Stream will provide $4 million in funding per year for three years, beginning in fiscal year 2023–24, to support projects from businesses and organizations in the creative industries with little to no experience in export to build capacity and expand their sales into international markets. The Stream will also enable those who are exporting to enter international markets and to develop new or existing international business networks. It will support activities such as:

  • Export planning activities;

  • Export training and mentorship activities;

  • International market readiness activities; and

  • Market development activities.

For updates and application periods, visit the Creative Export Canada webpage or contact creativeexportcanada-exportationcreativecanada@pch.gc.ca.

A percentage of the Export Development Stream's funding will be reserved for businesses and organizations that are majority-owned by Indigenous Peoples and/or members of equity-deserving communities.

International Trade-related Activities

Under the Creative Export Strategy, Canadian Heritage will continue to deliver international trade-related activities, such as the coordination of creative industries international trade missions and support at key international trade events.

Supporting Other International Trade Initiatives

Canadian Heritage will also continue to assist the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC) in supporting the growth of creative industries at home and abroad.

Associated Links

Creative Export Strategy

Associated Links

Canada's Creative Export Strategy

Creative Export Canada

Creative industries trade missions, events and partnerships

Consultation report: Export support for Canada's creative industries – Stakeholders' Feedback

BDC – Business Solutions for the Creative and Cultural Industries

Global Affairs Canada – Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities for Export Development Canada (EDC)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c4968.html

Recommended Stories

  • Audacy Registers 0.8% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Challenging Ad Market Conditions; Profits Shrink Reflecting Podcast Expenses

    Audacy (NYSE: AUD), a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 0.8% year-on-year to $341.96 million, missing the consensus of $344.12 million. Excluding political revenue, revenues for the quarter were down 4% Y/Y. Digital revenues were $69.1 million, up 2% Y/Y. Operating income for the quarter declined by 12% Y/Y to $46.4 million. EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus of $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.1 million, down 44% Y/Y Audacy held

  • Larry Fink warns higher rates 'exposed cracks' in financial system amid SVB collapse

    BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is responding to the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank warning the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy has "exposed cracks in the financial system."

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile

    T-Mobile said Wednesday that it would pay 39% in cash and 61% in stock for Mint Mobile’s parent company, Ka’ena Corp.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • Mark Zuckerberg on How to Run a Company in 2023

    The CEO of Facebook parent Meta outlined his management vision in a memo to employees: “Flatter is faster.”

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged 5% to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "We definitely have seen the oil market separate themselves from oil inventories and we’re more focused on a larger meltdown of the global economy," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Did MAX 737 Victims Suffer Pain? The Latest Litigation Issue for Boeing and Crash Victims’ Families

    Plaintiffs’ attorneys say relatives of crash victims are legally entitled to damages beyond their own grief and loss.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Shareholder sues Silicon Valley Bank's holding company and CEO and CFO

    The shareholder claimed that SIVB and CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck filed false and misleading financial reports leading up to the bank's implosion.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.