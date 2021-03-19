U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,953.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,793.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.00
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.05
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.35 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0140
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,687.01
    -1,365.48 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.95
    -26.27 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,945.31
    -271.44 (-0.90%)
     

Notice to the media - COVID-19 Update (March 19, 2021) - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Date
March 19, 2021

Time
10:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The news conference will be held virtually. Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

